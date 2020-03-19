Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car

The first collection car of the new decade was announced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Said to embody the spirit of the roaring 20s, this open-top roadster, an iteration of Dawn, has been likened to a silver bullet. Rolls-Royce does collection cars at regular intervals to offer its loyal customers extreme expressions of bespoke manufacture. A company release says “Drawing inspiration from the fabled roadsters of the 1920s — rare, glamorous machines forever associated with bright young things and rakish Hollywood rebels — the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection captures the carefree attitude of those far-off days in a bold, contemporary expression designed for today’s non-conformists and pleasure-seekers.”

Rolls-Royce has also confirmed that the cars from this seductive and effortlessly cool collection will have to be commissioned by buyers and will be limited to just 50 cars worldwide. The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection is a powerful, artfully tailored addition to the Rolls-Royce Collection Car ensemble, says the company statement. Silver can be found frequently in the marque’s enigmatic history on special trail cars such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre.

The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection cuts a dash in a newly commissioned ultra-metallic silver Bespoke paint finish.

Describing the design of the yet to be produced cars, Rolls-Royce says the hero of the collection is undoubtedly the Aero Cowling, which shifts the persona of the car’s high-shouldered silhouette, heightening the sense of speed and purpose. The rakish silver centre spine brings the bodywork into the cabin, giving it the intimate, connected feel of a true two-seater. A vapour-blasted titanium finisher completes the Aero Cowling windbreak and proudly displays the Silver Bullet name and silhouette.

“The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection features dark exterior detailing; dark headlights and a new dark front bumper finisher, providing a heightened contrast to the silver hue. The part-polished wheels offer a translucent shadow finish with a single silver pinstripe.”

Inside, the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection is alluringly tactile; a unique open-pore carbon fibre fascia greets the driver and companion in a contemporary, dashing fashion.

A quilted transmission tunnel, with design cues taken from the quintessentially rebellious fashion accessory, the leather jacket runs through the centre of the cabin in a tailored fashion. Imbued with British eccentricity and class, this model melds the nostalgia of the past with the sophisticated innovation of the future. This Collection updates the classic roadster spirit and offers an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom, claims Rolls-Royce.

The officials statement also mentions that with this in mind, Rolls-Royce will curate a series of ‘Silver Bullet Drives’, epic road-trips for owners of this contemporary collection, made available via Whispers, Rolls-Royce’s exclusive, digital home for Rolls-Royce clients around the world.