Royal Dune bashing!

A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race track, crossing a river or other such off-beat locations. Why do we always get to see a Phantom or Ghost, or even a Cullinan, only coasting down an immaculately well-laid stretch of black top. Engineers from Goodwood were explaining that the company does test all its cars in all sorts of conditions, including on locations with some of the harshest — both hot and cold — climatic conditions. But its communication images doesn’t show off their cars taking a corner on a race track because their cars, though very capable, are not positioned in the sports segment. But RR customers are changing, many are younger and many are seeking sportier and more adventurous experiences. And that is showing in the growing range of vehicle options bearing the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot.

In almost what seems like an answer to that question which we had asked, Rolls-Royce has just released these pictures of a patron in Dubai who took his Sapphire Black Cullinan out into the Desert. And this is what the super luxury sports utility vehicle managed to deliver.

Serenity and high luxury within, sandy madness outside!