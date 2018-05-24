A World War II throwback from Royal Enfield

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Royal Enfield this week launched the Classic 500 Pegasus limited edition motorcycle. The ‘Pegasus’ is inspired by the legendary RE/WD Flying Flea 125 motorcycle that was manufactured at Royal Enfield’s underground facility in Westwood, UK during World War II. The motorcycle will be available for booking online starting July, and will be priced at £4,999 (on road).
The ‘Flying Flea’ was a compact two-stroke 125 cc motorcycle that saw action in some of greatest battles of World War II, including D-Day and Arnhem. It was the only proper motorcycle to be dropped successfully behind enemy lines with paratroopers, with the War Department ordering more than 4,000.
Conceived as a tribute to the Flying Flea and Royal Enfield’s military heritage, the Classic 500 Pegasus will have only a 1000 units: 190 on sale in UK and 810 for the rest of the world.
Each of the 1000 new Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycles wears a maroon and blue Pegasus emblem — the official Parachute Regiment insignia — on the fuel tank along with an individual stencilled serial number. The famous Royal Enfield ‘Made Like a Gun’ decal on the battery box is another reminder of the machine’s heritage. The Pegasus motorcycles’ markings are based on a genuine World War II Flying Flea used by the 250th (Airborne) Light Company, now in Royal Enfield’s official collection at the company’s UK Technology Centre. The new motorcycles will be painted in the wartime colours of Service Brown and Olive Drab Green, except in India, where only Service Brown will be available.
Each of these limited edition motorcycles comes with a bespoke set of military-style canvas panniers bearing the Pegasus logo. Each motorcycle will have authentic markings of military motorcycles, including brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, blacked-out silencers, rims, kickstart, pedals and headlight bezel to complete the period look. In addition, consumers can also buy a range of genuine motorcycle accessories that are compatible with the motorcycle.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor