Skoda launches Kushaq SUV priced at ₹10.49 lakh

Skoda Auto on Monday launched the Kushaq SUV in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh nationwide.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The launch of Kushaq is a watershed moment for Skoda Auto India as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market. Kushaq is made keeping in mind what really matters to our customers and is localised and tailored to suit the Indian market.”

Hollis added, “Built on the acclaimed MQB-A0-IN platform, Kushaq is well designed, robust, exceptionally well-built, safe, spacious, feature laden and future-proof. We will also offer the globally renowned TSI technology across the range, empowering an optimum combination of performance, efficiency, refinement and output.”

According to the press release, with the Kushaq launch, the company will penetrate deeper in the country by expanding its network to Tier II and III cities. Skoda Auto India currently has 120 sales touchpoints in 85 cities and plans to expand to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2021.