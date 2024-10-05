It might appear that Mercedes-Benz sensed the need for an upmarket all-electric SUV, so they took the EQS sedan and gave it a bit of a height increment, but the new EQS SUV is decidedly more than that. Its Physics-defying stats are very impressive, too; despite weighing about 3 tonnes, it can hit 0-100 km/h in under 5 seconds. The ground clearance of 222 mm puts it right in the SUV territory and at ₹1.5 crore onwards, ex-showroom, it has enough to offer as a fully kitted-out luxury SUV this side of a Maybach. Good first impressions, but what else does this brand-new Mercedes-Benz offer?

A lot, actually. We’ll start with the interior. The impressively feature-packed cabin is humungous and while retaining the same appearance as that found in the EQS sedan, it feels even better in terms of quality. A large 56-inch Hyperscreen covers the entirety of the dashboard, offering, in addition to the usual screen real estate for the instrument console and infotainment, a display section for the front passenger, too. As much of an attention magnet the high-resolution display setup is, it’s also prone to getting smudges and fingerprints; a soft microfibre might come in handy.

Its plush leather upholstery is complemented by a big sunroof, massaging/ventilated seats at the front, a Burmester audio system which sounds great, and the usual bits you’d expect from a car of its stature: neck pillows, rear entertainment screens with headphones, a removable tablet controller, etc. What’s missing, I feel, is the second-row ventilation, which would’ve been appreciated by EQS SUV customers, especially with the cabin otherwise loaded with luxury features. The third row of seats is also a bit difficult to get into. Mercedes-Benz has opted to place the batteries under the second row, which makes the seating posture a bit weird at the back — and it can make long drives tiring. The practicality trick up the EQS SUV’s sleeve has to be the boot space: it’s fairly manageable with all rows up, a solid 880 litres with the third row folded, and a massive 2100 litres of luggage carrying volume with the second row tucked in.

On the outside, the EQS SUV adorns a slippery exterior, with a distinctly low Cd (of just 0.25) and a new grille with numerous three-pointed stars covering the front of the car. The headlamps, connected with an LED bar, come with new-age functionality like high-beam assist and topography levelling. The large Mercedes-Benz logo’s placement is akin to that of a conventional Mercedes-Benz, only that there’s no grille here and instead the area is covered with about 200 little Mercedes logos over a piano black element. Similar to the front, an LED bar connects the taillights and looks great. On the side, the design is fairly devoid of character but is probably made keeping the luxury quotient high, although the designers deserve huge credit for hiding that this SUV offers 222 mm of ground clearance. Also hiding from plain sight are the door handles, which retreat into the doors until you unlock the car. Plus, there are running boards to enable easy ingress/egress.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV 4MATIC is powered by a two-motor setup — one at each end of the car — developing a whopping 536 bhp and 87.4 kg-m. It gets all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering as standard, and the large 122 kWh battery offers a range of 809 km on a full charge. This figure is ARAI-certified, and accounting for varying driving styles and traffic conditions, it’s safe to say one can expect more than 600 km on a full charge. As mentioned earlier, 0-100 km/h takes under 5 seconds, and what’s equally impressive is that the acceleration feels brutal regardless of what speed you’re doing. Rolling starts at even 80 km/h felt almost as powerful as starting the car from a standstill. Its top speed is limited to 210 km/h and despite the urgency it exhibits, it’s equally adept at being driven gently.

With an adjustable air suspension as part of the standard equipment, it’s bound to keep the passengers in top comfort always. The car has a floaty ride, which while great for comfort, can pose to be a challenge while attacking corners. No prizes for guessing that despite being more than capable in a straight line, this one isn’t made for the corners. There’s substantial body roll, a steering that’s devoid of feel, and a lot of weight. That becomes evident when you brake hard. By no means do I mean that the brakes don’t work — they do, quite effectively — but you can feel that the car’s weight is being dragged along.

The rear-wheel steering is a boon in the city; it reduces the car’s turning radius and makes it possible to park the EQS SUV in tight spaces. On the other hand, beyond 60 km/h, the system makes the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front ones (at a much smaller angle, though). This makes changing lanes possible without unsettling the car, although this takes some getting used to.

Rounding it up, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is an easy choice for anyone looking for a super-luxurious electric SUV that rides really well, is easy to live with, and can go for miles and miles without having to worry about topping up, with more than enough power — and brutal acceleration — to bring a momentary grin on your face at the mere dab of the throttle pedal.