Tata Motors is in the process of building up the hype around its upcoming sporty hatchback, the Tata Altroz Racer. To be positioned against the Hyundai i20 N Line, the Altroz Racer will sport dual-tone paint, 16-inch alloys, and an updated interior. Powering the car is going to be a Nexon-sourced 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine claimed to make 118 bhp and 17.33 kg-m. The interior is likely to be finished in an all-black theme, equipped with a larger infotainment system and even a heads-up display.

Mountain Pack now part of standard equipment for Yezdi Adventure

For a limited period, the Yezdi Adventure will be sold with an earlier optional Mountain Pack as part of the standard equipment. Now available at no extra cost, this pack used to be priced at ₹17,500 and comprised of knuckle guards, bar end weights, a main cage, a headlamp grille, a crash guard, and two 5-litre jerry cans.

Yezdi Adventure

The Yezdi Adventure is priced at ₹2.15 lakh, ex-showroom, and is powered by a 334-cc engine which makes 29.84 bhp and 3 kg-m.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 launched

Hero Moto Corp has launched the latest iteration of the Splendor+ at ₹82,911, ex-showroom. Launched to celebrate the motorcycle’s 30th anniversary, the Hero Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 comes equipped with a digital speedometer, USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity, a longer seat, and a larger glove box, among other changes.

Hero Splendor

It’s powered by a 100-cc engine which makes 7.9 bhp and is claimed to return a fuel economy of 73 km/l. Three dual-tone colour schemes are available, namely Matte Grey, Gloss Black, and Gloss Red.

© Motoring World