Tata Motors unveils new variants in commercial vehicle segment

Tata Motors has unveiled a range of 21 new products and variants in the commercial vehicle segment.
Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in the commercial vehicles, we continue to deliver superior value proposition to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services."
In the Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles category, it has launched seven new vehicles across Construck, Tractor-Trailer and Rigid truck range with higher fuel efficiency. In the Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles category, five new vehicles of 4-18 tonne GVW with CNG powertrains, increased deck length and ultra sleek cabins have been launched. In the Small Commercial Vehicles & Pick-ups category, four multi-use vehicles providing more agility in last-mile delivery have been introduced. In the Buses category, five new vehicles, including an E-bus, with segment-first features and holistic solutions for passenger transportation, have been launched.
According to the press statement, these products are designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of cargo and people’s transport across segments and applications. These state-of-the-art vehicles further enhance Tata Motors’ established ‘Power of 6’ benefit proposition to address specific usage and applications while delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).
Major headwinds for Tata Motors in the commercial vehicles space continue to be the chip shortage, which according to Wagh is likely to continue for a few more quarters. “We have not been spared by the chip shortage. We are trying to reduce the use of semiconductors wherever possible, going for alternative sourcing, going for variants requiring lesser amounts of semiconductors. We are keeping a watch on the entire segment and working on the mitigation strategy” said Wagh.
