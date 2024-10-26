The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the longest-running nameplate in the Indian automotive industry. Launched first in 1995, with the arrival of the W124 E-Class, it has always been a part of the Mercedes-Benz India line-up ever since. Despite the rampant invasion by SUVs in the premium car segment, the E-Class hasn’t been dethroned. It remains popular, and a solid reason behind that is the brand’s firm faith in the model. Not just that, the E-Class appeals to a wide variety of buyers: from business magnates to young buyers who understand the importance of heritage and legacy but don’t want to give up on modernity. It’s safe to say that Mercedes-Benz has been extremely successful in keeping the car relevant.

Now the conundrum arises, especially with the E-Class being such an accomplished product, how can Mercedes-Benz improve it any further? Let’s also not forget that having shifted to a long-wheelbase-only model range for India, there’s not much space left to improve. Right? Well, Mercedes-Benz India thinks otherwise. The newly launched V214 E-Class is here to quash all your apprehension, with an intent to prove that Merc has yet again brought out a winner. Something that not only looks great and drives well, but also feels every bit as special as its badge suggests. We take it out for a quick first drive to see if the E still has what it takes to be the Mercedes-Benz of choice.

Design

We must begin with the design because that’s where everyone forms their first opinion. It’s a nice mix of elegance, familiarity, and some bold touches, the new E-Class’s design. Mercedes-Benz designers have ensured (yet again) that the stretched wheelbase doesn’t look disproportionate. If anything, it makes the E-Class look quite good from the side. The front embraces modernity with new LED headlamps and a larger, more imposing grille. In true Mercedes-Benz fashion, none of this detracts from overall charm. The rear rounds things up with new LED taillights and a nice sculpted boot lid. In comparison to the car it replaces, the new E-Class is 13 mm taller and 14 mm longer, but that has been effectively hidden under its svelte bodywork.

Like a biz suite

Open the large doors of the E-Class and you’ll be reminded of why Mercedes-Benz as a brand is considered synonymous with luxury. Its cabin is pretty much like a business suite, a high-end office on wheels if you will. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the E-Class comes equipped with a selfie camera, an Office 365 application, and even the ability to store photos and videos onto a USB pen drive. A Vivaldi browser is preinstalled, too, so that you don’t have to turn the laptop or even your work phone on to attend meetings. Screens aren’t going to be an issue, either, because spanning the width of the dashboard is what Mercedes refers to as the Hyper Screen. It’s a combination of a 14.4-inch infotainment display flanked by a 12-inch unit for the passenger and a 12.3-inch driver display.

Comfy rear seat

The rear seat is obviously going to be a great way to relax after a long day of meetings and emails. The new E-Class offers an unmatched rear-seat experience; the extended thigh support is made even better with the ability to recline the seat back further than in the previous-generation car. There’s also a neat 17-speaker Burmester sound system, a 64-colour ambient lighting setup, and a plethora of ways to charge your phone. The front seats offer decent support and comfort, too, and while the E 200 misses out on ventilated seats, it more than makes up for that with the build quality, comfort, and space (both for the occupants and in the boot). So much so that it’s getting dangerously close to the S-Class. Which is saying a lot about the E.

The E 200 is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is rated to produce 194 bhp and 32.63 kg-m. There’s a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, while a 9-speed automatic gearbox is understandably the only transmission available. Its steering is light and it never gives away that you are manoeuvring a car roughly the length of the Titanic (okay, that’s some exaggeration). The engine offers a smooth power delivery, which ensures jerk-free driving, but it’s equally effortless in reaching highway speeds. Unhurried but not exactly slow, the E-Class is calming not just for the passengers but also for the driver.

Ride quality

The overall stability is quite good, which is unsurprising since this is a long sedan. Another thing we’ve been accustomed to taking for granted in the E-Class is the superb ride quality. The suspension offers a remarkably supple ride, which isn’t affected by the usual urban potholes and speed bumps. Mercedes-Benz’s choice to stick to 18-inch wheels pays off, too, and reaffirms that if you’re looking for a comfortable luxury sedan, the E-Class is quite possibly going to be on the top of the list — in its segment, at least.

The car also comes equipped with ADAS features that now have a memory function. This means your preferred settings don’t vanish the moment you switch off the car. The intelligent features add another safety net, ensuring that the E-Class doesn’t falter when it comes to keeping its occupants away from possible collisions. The ability to choose which of the features you need is a big positive as it ensures that the driver has more control over the car’s behaviour.

There’s another thing that deserves applause, and that’s the car’s fuel economy. During our test and the traffic-intensive route, the E 200 delivered an impressive 11 km/l in city traffic. It’s true that fuel economy won’t be the sole criterion behind choosing a car in the luxury segment, but as we move towards a more conscious world, it’s good to see that this Mercedes-Benz doesn’t compromise on fuel economy, either, despite its large size.

Priced at ₹78.5 lakh, ex-showroom, the E 200 is definitely more than just a luxury sedan. It drives well, looks great, and comes with a badge value that none of the other brands in the space have been able to match. There are some features that we would’ve liked for Mercedes-Benz to include in the E 200, but despite their absence and the slight premium it’s priced at, the E 200 has a lot that it does right. With a model line that’s been around for nearly three decades, Mercedes-Benz knows the E-Class customer quite well, and the latest car has nearly everything that its buyers want from the car. It continues to be the segment benchmark and by the looks of it, it’s not likely to be dethroned anytime soon.