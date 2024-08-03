The first-ever BMW 5 Series was launched abroad more than five decades ago, and since then the carmaker’s presence has only been stronger. As the intermediate model between the 3 Series and the range-topping 7 Series, the 5 didn’t ever shy away from providing the best balance between driving fun and luxury. The latest iteration, which happens to be the eighth generation of the model, offers a different approach than before. With a longer wheelbase, the 5 Series isn’t just a touch closer to the 7 but also a substantial upgrade over the existing 3. In our first drive report, we try to find out if the said move will prepare BMW for the impending arrival of its biggest successor, the E-Class, in an all-new avatar.

What’s new

So, what’s new? It’s longer, at 5175 mm, only slightly shorter than the flagship 7 Series. The design is typically modern BMW in the sense that it’s bound to polarise onlookers — they’ll either love it or hate it. Its front isn’t dominated by a large grille alone, the sculpted bumper gives the front quite some character, while the grille itself is now illuminated with an LED surround. Not many traditions are broken with this one, as the kidney grille is still flanked by dual-barrel-look headlights. To ensure modernity isn’t lost while pursuing an aesthetic from the past, the lights are adaptive LED units. The cluster also includes nice DRLs and cornering lamps.

Currently, the 5 Series is available only with the M Sport kit, which mightn’t turn it into a more accessible M5, but it does add some drama to the exterior — in addition to some ‘M’ badges. The longer wheelbase is apparent, especially when the car’s looked at from the side, but it’s not disproportioned by any means. In fact, the largely hunkered-down appearance gives it a nice stately look. The Hofmeister kink (the sharp edge on the C-pillar marking the end of the car’s glasshouse, a trademark design element on all BMWs) is now very different, too, and is complemented by a ‘5’ inscription. The way the car’s rear is made is visibly similar to the current-generation 7 Series. Slim LED taillights aren’t as dominating as previously but the chiselled bumper ensures the car doesn’t look drab from the back, either.

Cabin

Stepping into the 530Li’s cabin isn’t an experience different to the latest of BMWs, except that this has a substantially more capacious rear seat — for a 5 Series — and has both support and comfort in abundance. The cabin is high-quality and the seats are now covered in a dual-tone vegan material, there’s a nice wooden trim on the dashboard, and the overall appearance is only made better with the way the cabin has been laid out. Its premium quotient is upped with a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting and a neat interaction panel.

Longer wheelbase

Since this is an extended wheelbase version, a first for India, there’s a fair bit of emphasis on the rear-seat occupants. There’s a four-zone climate control and a plethora of USB ports, storage spaces and a separate wireless charger at the rear. There’s also an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system which sounds great and with its speakers embedded within illuminated metal panels, it adds to the cabin’s aesthetics, too. The dashboard is fuss-free, a large combination screen serves as the infotainment unit and driver information display, and the ‘CraftedClarity’ glass for the centre console controller makes interacting with the car’s functions a unique experience.

As expected, driving the 5 Series is fun, despite the increase in size. Currently available only in a petrol-powered ‘530Li’ variant, the new 5 Series is powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo petrol engine which makes 254.7 bhp and 40.78 kg-m, figures strong enough to negate the absence of a diesel engine. There’s a mild-hybrid system included in the powertrain, and through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, it drives the 18-inch wheels, or the optional dual-tone 19s.

It might only be a four-cylinder but the engine sounded full of character, especially when the accelerator was pushed to the floor. You fail to keep track of time when you’re having fun, and that’s exactly what happened with our time with the new 5 Series. That said, it doesn’t take too long to appreciate how docile the new 5 Series is, that its agility is even better than its size would suggest, and even parking it in tight spaces or filtering through traffic wouldn’t make a nervous driver sweat profusely.

The real beauty lies with the new 5 Series’ steering, which has a fair bit of reassuring weight while feeling very direct. It is great to hold; that it’s borrowed from the more luxurious 7 Series might be the reason why.

An increase in length usually makes such cars more prone to getting their undersides scratched when crossing speed breakers, but the ones I encountered during my drive didn’t pose any issues to the new 5.

I found the ride to be firm but with only some of the smaller bumps noticeable. It was supple otherwise, and out on the highway, it showcased, not unexpectedly, great composure. It’s a BMW at the end of the day, so while the straight-line balance was great, it held its line well through the tighter turns, too. The only instance where one could feel its XL size was when changing lanes quickly. I will like to spend more time to judge how well the car is at the rear, but it must be noted that the rear seat is definitely very comfortable and there’s no shortage of space.

BMW has given itself a bit of a head start with the new 5 Series, considering its major rival, the E-Class, is due for an update and the new-generation version is on its way but not here yet. How well it fares when the new E is brought out will be interesting to see, but for now, it’s clear that adopting a longer wheelbase has given the 5 Series an edge over the car it replaces. The new styling, more comfortable and spacious cabin, and the long list of features all work in its favour. In comparison to the older car, which was available between ₹65 and 74 lakh (ex-showroom), the new 5 Series doesn’t look too bad, at ₹72.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Get behind the wheel when you’re in the mood for fun, or enjoy the comfort and convenience of being driven around, the new 5 Series is unlikely to disappoint in either case.