The official website for the World Rally Championship, WRC.com, describes Rallye Monte Carlo as the ‘most unpredictable rally of the year’, but its history goes a fair bit beyond that. It was, after all, held way before anyone had coined a whole championship for rallies. The year was 1911 and the organisers were looking to make the most of the lull during winter, to attract more people to Monte Carlo. They probably had no idea they were effectively making an entry into the history books with a rally that would become one of the most revered with fans and participants flocking from all parts of the globe to experience it.

The Czech carmaker Skoda is no stranger to Monte Carlo. A remarkable podium finish in 1936 not only proved the car’s capabilities (it was a Skoda Popular Sport), but it also paved the way for a brand-new badge on future Skodas. The badge, brought out with a special edition version of the Popular, simply added ‘Monte Carlo’ and signified the brand’s achievement. It’s also as if someone could foretell that Skoda would continue making cars that enthusiasts loved — and plastering them with the badge. The latest car to receive the prestigious monicker is the relatively new Skoda Slavia sedan. It joins the already well-received Skoda Kushaq SUV and brings special edition features that help it stand out even further from the monotony that homogeneity has plagued the market.

To help journalists familiarise themselves with the latest offering from Skoda, the company organised a first drive event at the Buddh International Circuit. The entire experience was segregated into mini-events: a slalom run, an autocross course, a moose test, and a complete run of the racetrack. At our disposal was of course the latest new Skoda Slavia in the glorious Monte Carlo trim. Specced neatly — more on that below — the Slavia Monte Carlo is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine which makes 150 bhp and 25.5 kg-m. The four-cylinder turbocharged engine is quite a capable unit as we’ve seen in the past, but the racetrack sounds like the best way to test its actual limits.

The 7-speed dual-clutch ‘DSG’ gearbox, too, is equally befitting, for its shifts are quick and as we’ve witnessed previously, it doesn’t hunt for gears. So when you want the car to go fast, it does everything possible in its might to enable that. Having driven the standard Slavia for a while, we were keen to see its performance on a more challenging, if not busy, atmosphere: around a high-speed racetrack.

Leaves an impression

Before jumping into the driver’s seat, it’s essential to get acquainted with the Slavia Monte Carlo, because its exterior leaves a lasting impression. The enhancements made to up the car’s visual quotient range from blacked-out elements to special-edition fittings, all of which work together to make the experience more special — both when you’re looking at the car from outside and when you’re nestled comfortably inside the cabin.

We’ll start with the exterior. The Monte Carlo badge on the side and the contrasting roof are quite the eye-catchers, but that’s only when you overlook the blacked-out treatment for the radiator grille, mirror caps and 16-inch alloy wheels. While the overall design hasn’t been messed with, it’s the little inclusions that make all the difference — the case in point being the spoiler at the back, which adds a sporty touch to the Slavia. There are two colours to choose from: white and red, and it’s safe to say that the latter has a lot of presence.

Skoda has also included a red stripe that runs across the dashboard, metal sport pedals, a black headliner, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Skoda makes great driver’s cars, and it’s evident from the Slavia Monte Carlo that the product planners know what they’re doing. Take the interior, for instance; it’s been given as sporty a treatment as the exterior because that’s where you’re going to spend all of your driving time. Like on the outside, red is pretty much the colour of choice, with accents and stitching, making the cabin feel more exclusive than the one on the standard iteration of the car. That’s not where the favourable treatment ends, either.

Skoda has also included a red stripe that runs across the dashboard, metal sport pedals, a black headliner, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. These aren’t there just for show, as they’re going to add to the driving experience. There’s also a 10-inch touchscreen system which ensures driving fun doesn’t come at the cost of everyday convenience — with ventilated seats and an overall ergonomic cabin furthering that aspect. The seats too are supportive, and the room at the back isn’t compromised, either, ensuring that in both sportiness and comfort, the Slavia Monte Carlo delivers. Clearly, Skoda was confident with that aspect, having chosen the Buddh International Circuit as the test venue, and we didn’t want to waste any of the precious track time with the car.

Impeccable performance

Starting with the slalom run, which is a zig-zag course to test the car’s agility. The Slavia Monte Carlo performed impeccably, navigating the course without breaking a sweat, always dancing to our tunes proving responsive at all times. This became even more evident on the autocross course. The turns were sharp but the car wouldn’t not comply. Its precise steering came to the fore and how! We also did a ‘moose test’, which is essentially checking the car’s ability to swerve to avoid suddenly appearing obstacles — like stray animals, hence the name. No problem for the Slavia as it didn’t just avoid hitting the obstacle but also stayed stable throughout. The speed increased but the car didn’t pose an issue, never shaking our confidence in its abilities.

The experience wouldn’t have been complete without a few laps of the full track. The BIC has hosted world-class events, and it’ll be a worthy feather in the Slavia’s hat if it can prove to be impressive here. We took the first few laps to familiarise ourselves with the car and how it performed on the track, opting for a cautious pace, and making a note for optimal racing line and braking points.

As the speed increased, our confidence grew. The Slavia was eager to perform, showcasing impressive composure even as we drove at full pace on the back straight, registering close to 180 km/h on the speedo. The Buddh International Circuit’s Parabolica is an important feature, and this banked curve gave us the opportunity to confidently carry on without slowing down through the turn — an impressive feat which highlights the car’s supreme handling characteristics. No wonder Skoda was confident in slapping a Monte Carlo badge on this! Would you believe all this happened within a time frame of about 20 minutes, giving us journalists roughly six laps each?

We also got to sample the new mid-level variants for the Slavia and Kushaq now under the ‘Sportline’ trim. With some cosmetic inclusions similar to the Monte Carlo, these are more value-focused but special nonetheless. The Sportline trim gets a sunroof, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming in-cabin mirror, a connectivity dongle and an analogue instrument cluster. It’s a great choice for those who want a more VFM car which drives brilliantly, looks great and brings a smile to your face every time you get behind the wheel.

For the full-monty experience, though, it’s the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo, priced between ₹15.79 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh, that gets our vote. It’s everything the regular Slavia is but with looks that set it apart from the rest and an inherited motorsport heritage that its makers are rightfully proud of.