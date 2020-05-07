The pandemic impact on Q1

VW set for new digital dynamics in post-Covid world
From manufacturing to selling, change is in the works, says Steffen Knapp of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the first three months of the current year (January-March).
Deliveries to customers fell 23 per cent from the previous year to two million vehicles. Frank Witter, member of the Group Board of Management responsible for Finance and IT, said the “gradual restart”, also of factories outside of China, had begun.
In Germany, dealers have reopened and the group has taken steps together to get the business up and running again while steering through this “unprecedented crisis with focus and determination”. VW expects deliveries to customers in 2020 to be significantly below the previous year due to the pandemic. Challenges will also arise particularly from the increasing intensity of competition, volatile commodity/foreign exchange markets and more stringent emissions-related requirements. Sales revenue of the group in 2020 is expected to be significantly below the prior year’s level as a result of Covid-19.
Overall, the VW Group expects operating profit for 2020 to be ‘severely below’ the prior year, but still to remain positive. Despite countermeasures, the R&D ratio and the ratio of capex to sales revenue in the automotive division are expected to be above the previous year’s level in 2020 due to lower demand and therefore falling sales revenues.
From manufacturing to selling, change is in the works, says Steffen Knapp of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...