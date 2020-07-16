The people’s car...now electric

In the inexorable march towards electric mobility, a new entrant will attempt to democratise accessibility for buyers looking for an affordable vehicle. Based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform, the much-awaited Volkswagen ID.3 will finally be open for ordering to the public and deliveries are expected to begin by October this year. For now only customers in many European countries, including Germany, will be able to choose from the seven pre-configured ID.3 models at dealerships and also order the appropriate charging equipment. The strategy behind the pre-configured models is to make them accessible for customers across price and equipment segments. All of the models will be eligible for state subsidies in Germany and other European countries.

Six out of seven models, which customers can order starting from July 20, have been named Life, Style, Business, Family, Tech and Max. They are based on the basic model ID.3 Pro Performance with a 58-kWh battery (net battery energy content) for a range of up to 420 km (WLTP2 rating standard) with the 150kW Performance rear-wheel-drive system. The drive system delivers a maximum torque of 310Nm for smooth acceleration from standstill to 60kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

A VW statement said that with delivery in October, customers will receive a free-of-charge update for the two outstanding digital functions ‘AppConnect und’ and the distance feature of the augmented reality head-up display for the Tech and Max models in the first quarter of 2021. All models delivered in the first quarter of 2021 will already be equipped with all functions. Depending on the customer group, the preconfigured models offer the most popular equipment packages. Each model has a navigation system for range-optimised navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and the ‘Comfort’ telephony function with inductive charging on board.

The ID.3 ‘Life’ is intended for customers looking for an economical entry-level product without sacrificing comfort. The comfort package includes steering wheel heating, seat heating and two additional USB-C ports. The VW statement says that the trendy ‘Style’ trim model features a special design package with matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights with dynamic swiping function, and panoramic glass roof. The ID.3 Business sports a small design package including tinted windows, comfort package and assistant package with rear-view camera and the Keyless Access locking system.

The ID.3 Family trim focusses on space and convenience. Fans of high-tech will be thrilled by augmented and assisted driving in the ID.3 Tech with features like Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist as well as a infotainment package that includes Head-up Display and a Premium Sound package. The ID.3 Max offers all the equipment packages, and an electric 12-way massage seat, progressive steering and DCC (Dynamic Cruise Control). In addition to these pre-configured models, customers in Germany will also be able to order the two basic models ID.3 Pro Performance and ID.3 ProS, a four-seat model with a larger battery for a longer range.

After the compact, VW plans to launch mode electric models - the I.D. Crozz SUV and the I.D.Buzz van (2022).