That the Nexon holds a special place in Tata Motors’ history is an understatement. Showcased first as a concept before realising it just two years later, the Nexon was Tata’s sure-shot path to success in the sub-four-metre SUV segment. Its arrival not only brought commercial success to Tata, helping the brand secure itself a position as one of the top three carmakers in the country, but it also brought to the fore some of the qualities Tata Motors is known for these days: namely supremacy in design, unparalleled safety and a reaffirmation that the company still has whatever it takes to be successful again. Let’s not forget that when the Nexon was brought out, Tata hadn’t fully recovered from its consistently dry run that had plagued the brand for years. So, what does the Nexon mean in 2024?

A short answer would be that it means a lot, not just to Tata but also to its customers. It was only last month that Tata announced crossing 7 lakh sales for the Nexon in just seven years. The Nexon continues to be among the top 10 best-selling cars every month, and while the Punch brings in more volumes for the carmaker, the Nexon continues to maintain a respectable position in the segment. In the latest iteration, which was brought out not too long ago, the Nexon looks sharper than before, adopting a Harrier-like styling, bidding adieu to familiarity in favour of the radical appearance. We can comfortably say it works quite effectively, and as an update, this is a vital one for the Nexon.

Muscular design

At the front, it’s undeniably more chiselled than before. The light arrangement is no longer as conventional as before: its sleek split headlamps are positioned within the contoured bumper, whereas the LED DRLs are situated up top, emphasising the car’s muscular design. The rear design isn’t any boring, either, and the full-width LED taillight is an eye-catcher. Complementing the overall styling are the new dynamic five-petal design alloys, which with the chunky tyres and the plastic wheel arches, make the Nexon appear more butch and ready to take on the worst of roads!

Tata Motors has consistently worked to make its cars’ cabins futuristic and the new Nexon is no different. Up front a digital instrument panel takes over from the earlier analogue units, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display nearly hogs all the attention, the ventilated leatherette seats seem alright although we’d have liked some more under-thigh support, and on the whole, the dashboard design elevates the experience. The large floating infotainment screen has wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Nexon also gets wireless charging and a 9-speaker setup from JBL, and the driver display is customisable and also offers full-screen navigation, which is a solid positive. Another big positive is the flat-bottomed steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, which while a fingerprint magnet, is out of the ordinary.

Safety

Where Tata has made the Nexon extraordinary is in the safety department. When it was launched in the latter half of last decade, it went on to become the first Indian car to be awarded a five-star rating by Global NCAP. It established that safety was a top priority and this gave the Nexon a bit of a head start against many of its rivals. The updated Nexon (what you see here) followed up with the same five-star rating but in accordance with the testing agency’s new protocol. ABS, ESP, and six airbags are all part of the standard equipment, whereas with features like a 360-degree camera, living with the compact SUV is made easy, too. It also gets a Blind View Monitor, which minimises the chances of mishaps and is complemented by cornering lamps at the front.

How’s it on the move? Ride quality has been the Nexon’s forte and the new version doesn’t disappoint. Bumps are handled without much drama, and the suspension is set up to not hamper the overall ride and handling balance, which means it doesn’t disappoint in corners, too. We wouldn’t mind a slightly softer suspension, especially on outrightly terrible roads.

Up front a digital instrument panel takes over from the earlier analogue units and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display nearly hogs all the attention

Powertrain choices

Powertrain choices for the Nexon aren’t limited to internal combustion engines, but since the Nexon.ev is sold as a discrete model, we’d like to focus on what the standard Nexon gets. Tata hasn’t bothered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine for the Nexon, offering the SUV with a decently powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. The engine makes a healthy 118 bhp and 17.34 kg-m. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed MT for the base model and a 6-speed MT for the rest of the trims, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre unit which makes 113 bhp and 26.53 kg-m. It came out when Tata needed something larger than the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre MJD and has since continued to power the Nexon. Gearbox choices for the diesel are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

There are three driving modes on offer, namely Eco, City, and Sport, and they vary the experience to some level. The ‘Sport’ tends to hold the revs for a little longer, while ‘City’ straddles the line between responsiveness and fuel economy. The steering feels communicative and the Nexon seems eager to follow the driver’s inputs. At higher speeds, some road noise gets into the cabin, but it’s not as intrusive to ruin the experience. The claimed 208 mm of ground clearance is a boon on bad roads and the 16-inch tyres (195/60 is standard while the two top trims get wider 215-section tyres) help a lot in traversing those.

The Nexon has proven itself to be a respectful member of the sub-four-metre compact SUV brigade. Its concept-car appearance worked back in 2017 and the new look doesn’t disappoint now. The cabin is spacious and feature-rich, and the update makes it appear like it’s from a much more expensive car. Inclusions like ventilated seats, cooled glovebox, voice-operated sunroof, etc. help make the Nexon even more likeable, while the top-class safety, despite the lack of ADAS, helps it stand out. A well-rounded package, the Nexon comes with a competitive price tag (starting at ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom), and as always, it continues to be hard to ignore.