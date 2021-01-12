Toyota Kirloskar Motors lifts lockout

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has lifted the lockout at its units and operations have resumed with effect from the second shift of January 12 in both the plants.

“Consequent to the lifting of the lockout, employees returning to work will sign a simple undertaking for good conduct and report to work. The Suspension Pending Enquiry of 66 unionised employees for serious misconduct will continue and domestic enquiries will be conducted adhering to the principles of natural justice,” the company said in a release.

“We believe that our success depends on the dedication of our team members. Furthermore, as a people-centric company, TKM has been at the forefront of providing a conducive working environment, including competitive compensation packages, as well as unique welfare measures over and above the statutory requirements, to improve the quality of life of its workforce,” the release added.

Following a strike by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Employees Union, the management was forced to announce a second lock-out on November 23, 2020.

However, the company had resumed production with over 1,200 team members who had expressed their intention to work with discipline, through a simple undertaking of good behaviour. Thereafter, in view of a recent meeting held between Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and the TKM management, and having observed a gradual improvement in the safety situation, both inside and outside the company premises, the TKM management decided to withdraw the lock-out, without any compromise to discipline and productivity.

“This will be in the interest of both team members and their families as well as the company,” the release said.