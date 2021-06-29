TVS Automobile forms digital aftermarket arm with funds from tech investors

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd., (TVS ASL), country’s leading independent automotive aftermarket player, has announced the formation of a new digital subsidiary – Ki Mobility Solutions with funding of ₹85 crore from tech investors led by Pratithi Investment Trust (represented by its trustee S. Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys) and SeaLink Capital Partners (SCP).
Ki Mobility is what the TVS ASL calls “India’s first full-stack O-to-O (online-to-offline) digital platform and it will offer quality, standardised and cost-effective service to vehicle owners of two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the country, according to a statement.
Also read: Auto sales skid across segments
The digital platform is a maiden attempt in the industry to enhance the confidence of livelihood automobile entrepreneurs, whom it aims to include and provide nearly 10,000 retailers and 20,000 garage owners a single digital ecosystem. This will give them the opportunity to; increase their business, access to high-quality parts with better margins, link with a large pool of suppliers, digital technology solutions to provide superior services to their customers, digital learning to upgrade their skill and financial solutions to manage their working capital, etc.
“Launching Ki Mobility is a milestone moment in the Indian automotive aftermarket industry and equally a logical next step of our technology investments so far. We will fully leverage the cutting-edge technology solutions and create a digital ecosystem for over 20,000 entrepreneurs to enhance their future relevance,” said R Dinesh, Director, TVS Automobile Solutions.
Also read: Two-wheeler makers report double-digit decline in sales in April on MoM basis
The company, with an aim to strengthen the value proposition to end customers, further announced 100 per cent acquisition of GoBumpr, one of the largest B-to-C service aggregation platforms.
With this, Ki Mobility Solutions will become a one-stop-shop for all service requirements to automobile owners where they can access high-quality repair management services, Parts, Accessories, Tyres, Batteries, Insurance and on-demand Roadside Assistance across the country. Besides, the company already has over 3 million customers, by far the largest in the aftermarket industry, which it aims to increase to 10 million by FY25.
As for the offline model, with the recent acquisition of Mahindra First Choice (MFC), the company has successfully rebranded MFC network into my TVS fold thereby creating one of the largest multi-brand service networks across 270 towns in the country.
Also read: Despite Covid second wave, TVS Motor plans to charge up its EV range in FY22
“Ki Mobility will provide quality, transparent and cost effective first-time-right service solutions to vehicle owners with the unmatched convenience of thousands of organised multi-brand garage owners in 270 towns across the country. I firmly believe that the unique O2O business and technology model will create large value to all stakeholders – individual vehicle owners, garage owners/ retailers, alike and in helping parts manufacturers to increase their market share,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...