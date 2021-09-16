TVS Motor Company introduces new 125cc bike Raider

TVS Motor Company has introduced its new 125cc bike TVS Raider, targeted at what the company calls “the aspirational young customers in India and globally.”

The starting at a price of the bike is ₹77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and TVS Raider is available in drum and disc variant. It will come in four colour variants — red, blue, black and yellow.

The new bike comes with what TVS Motor Company describes first-in-class features such as a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist, multiple ride modes and first-in segment under-seat storage, according to a statement.

“TVS Raider has been designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in-vehicle and connected technology,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.

Best-in-class acceleration

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine, which will churn out a maximum power of 8.37 kW @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. It boasts acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 secs, described as the best-in-class, and a top speed of 99 km/h.

“We will again seize their imagination with the TVS Raider and its Naked Street Styling, best-in-class acceleration with Ride Modes and mono-shock based ride-handling together with the TVS intelliGO and ETFi led mileage performance. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider; its one-of-a-kind animalistic headlight and the first-in-segment reverse LCD cluster,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Raider also comes with an optional 5-inch TFT cluster with TVS SMARTXONNECTTM variant, which offers bluetooth connectivity and voice assist. The switch cluster, foot pegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.