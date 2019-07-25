TVS Motor revs up Apache for new branding ride

TVS Motor Company plans to organise a mega event this year as part of an endeavour to connect with Apache owners and motorcycle enthusiasts from across the globe. It will kick off in a couple of months as part of the ongoing effort in brand-building for the motorcycle. Last month, the Apache set a new record for a stunt performance at the highest altitude for the longest period of time. In the process, it won for itself a place in the Asia Book of Records. The performance was part of the second edition of the North Chapter of Apache Owners Group ride from Chandigarh to Spiti Valley. M L Dighole, Head-Marketing, Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor, says the idea behind this and other activities tend to portray the essence of the brand: Racing DNA Unleashed.

The company also leverages digital technology to improve the quality and quantum of customer reach. Many of its campaigns are launched online as their target group accesses this space. For instance, during the pre-launch campaign for Apache RR 310, there was an increase of 30.6K page likes on Facebook within a week.

With 1.72 million followers on Facebook, 94.6 million on Instagram, 16.9 million on Twitter and 52.5 million subscribers on YouTube, TVS Motor is increasingly using social listening to improve customer engagement.

Social media listening gives an insider’s perspective into what consumers really want. By keeping an eye on relevant online conversations across the Internet, the brand manages to obtain valuable insights that would otherwise not be available.

Incidentally, social listening is not just restricted to tracking mentions related to one’s own brand. The concept can also be used to track competition. Monitoring online mentions of other auto companies sometimes brings forth several opportunities to help competitors’ dissatisfied customers cross over.

TVS Motor also engages with its target group in another innovative manner: it is among a handful of corporates that looks to crowdsource opinions in marketing below-the-line activities and even engages with consumer panels on digital to get ideas for product development.

The company aims to own racing in the consumer’s mind with its Apache offering. Dighole says the motorcycle brand has acquired substantial mindshare, both in India and globally, given that it has always stood for the perfect mix of technology and racing dynamics. “Over time, Apache has developed a target group of its own, who we term an informed enthusiast, who understand racing and prefers performance over style,” he adds. The Apache Racing Experience (ARE) is a platform where its owners get a first-hand experience of leveraging the racing DNA in their motorcycles under the guidance of National Road Racing Champions from TVS Racing.

The flagship property of TVS Racing and Apache, ARE provides a platform for customers to explore their skills and their machine’s capabilities on a race track.

First started by TVS Racing in 2007, ARE aims to impart riding and racing techniques under the guidance of champion riders like Jagan Kumar, the seven-times champion rider from TVS Racing at the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Among other consumer connect initiatives are the One Make Championship (OMC). TVS Racing was the first to start the OMC in India in 1994, in association with the Madras Motor Sports Club.

A platform for aspiring racers to showcase their skills and take up motorsports professionally, the concept has been replicated by competitors to similarly identify and handpick racers. Apache also engages in performance shows, called Apache Pro Performance, to create consumer engagement.

Driven by TVS Racing stunt riders, the event promotes the prowess of the Apache RTR Series motorcycles and helps consumers connect to the brand’s essence.