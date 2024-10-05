Brought out originally in the 1990s, the Tata Safari was instrumental in establishing the brand’s SUV appeal. Not just the product itself, but the TV adverts that followed set the Safari apart. It wasn’t just another people carrier, the Safari pretty much defined ‘cool’. So, it was only natural for enthusiasts to anticipate the new Safari’s arrival with a bated breath. To see how the two stack up against each other, we enable the new, recently updated Safari to meet its immediate predecessor. This will be fun!

New approach

The inherent difference between the two lies in the approach that Tata has taken. The old Safari was what could be defined as a conventional SUV, perched atop a ladder frame, replete with optional 4WD, ready to take on just about anything. The new Safari is a bit different. Although it sits on a Land-Rover-derived platform, the SUV is front-wheel drive and has a more car-like monocoque platform.

Separated by a decade, the 2013 Tata Safari and the 2024 Safari couldn’t have been more different. While the old model has a distinctly rugged look, flaunting more muscle with a mix of body cladding and a chrome grille, the new Safari is visibly more modern. It’s sophisticated but not meek, its LED lighting casts a spell while the body isn’t devoid of visual mass. The profile gives away that somehow these two share their genes, without making the new Safari try too hard. On pure aesthetic appeal, the old Safari wins our hearts with its characterful appearance but the new one isn’t too far behind.

Compared to the 2013 model, the new Safari is loaded to the gills in comparison

Refinement galore

This one’s a no-brainer, given that massive improvements have been made in cars over the last two decades, so it’s no surprise that the new Safari feels way more refined. The new Safari is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 168 bhp and 32.65 kg-m. Devoid of AWD, the engine powers the front wheels, and as we’ve found after extensively driving it, the new Safari fares well in everyday driving, be it in the city or on the highway. Its lighter, more civilised monocoque platform also deserves a fair bit of credit for that. While still no off-roader, it doesn’t perform terribly on bad roads, either.

In comparison, the 2013 Tata Safari that you see here was definitely more in line with other SUVs of that era. It was powered by a 2.2-litre ‘Varicor’ diesel engine which made 148 bhp and an identical (to the new car) 32.65 kg-m. With its power sent to the rear wheels, the older Safari could cross more difficult terrains with ease, until you found a bigger obstacle, and engaged the shift-on-the-fly 4WD system. That alone makes the older car more capable but unsurprisingly, it lacked the refinement of modern engines. A point to the 2024 car, then.

In terms of ride and handling, while the older model surprises with commendable straight-line stability, it’s not the happiest in the corners. The new car handles better with less body roll, but where it lacks is in the ability to soak up bumps, which the older car just devours like it’s nobody’s business.

Flashback

The older Safari is a nice throwback to cabins of the 90s and 2000s — minimal tech and many buttons. It’s charming in its own way and with a Bluetooth-enabled media player, you won’t find yourself hunting for CDs or the local FM for music. The new car is loaded to the gills in comparison, making living with it vastly easier. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, the improvement in materials is quite evident, and it doesn’t fall short in overall ease of use.

Where the 2013 Safari shines is in the rear seat. Undoubtedly top-class comfort, which comes close to the new model’s captain seats which offer slightly better support. The last row is where the new model leaps forward thanks to a conventional bench in comparison to the jump seats of the previous car. A tie, it is!

Legendary Nameplate

As unscientific as this test might’ve been, it’s clear that there’s no direct comparison between the two. Both cars have distinct personalities, which to some extent reflect what the market really wants — or wanted. If you’re looking for old-school charm and character, there’s no denying that the 2013 car gets our vote. If on the other hand, you want modern comfort and refinement, the new Safari is undoubtedly more apt. No matter which of the two you choose, there’s a lot of fun to be had. The Safari is an icon and it’s safe to say that the apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree, either.