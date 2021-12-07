Volkswagen launches Tiguan facelift at ₹31.99 lakh

German car brand Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan facelift in India priced at ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second SUV by the company, having launched the Taigun in September this year.

Bookings of the 2021 Tiguan have been opened and deliveries to customers will start from mid-January, 2022, VW informed. The five-seater SUV, which is based on the same platform (MQBA0 IN) as the smaller Taigun, will be locally assembled in India.

The facelift Tiguan comes with a petrol-powered, 4-cylinder, 2.0 litre TSI engine which is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. This engine makes peak power of 190ps and a peak torque of 320 Nm. This engine was earlier seen on the Tiguan Allspace, 7-seater SUV which has been discontinued. The new Tiguan has an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.65 kmpl.

Petrol engine

This is the first time that VW has launched the Tiguan with only a petrol engine as it has completely done away with diesel engines. The previous generation Tiguan which debuted in 2017 with prices starting at ₹28 lakh, came only with a 2-litre diesel engine producing 143ps of peak power.

Some of the visible changes seen on the new Tiguan are adaptive LED headlights, four slat chrome grille, new-look tail-lights and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interiors get a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, flat bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control.

Reverse parking camera, six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, hill assist, auto hold are some of the standard features. The Tiguan has a boot capacity of 615 litres.

The Tiguan is made at four locations across the world. The main plant in Germany caters to Europe while other sites like Moscow, Shanghai and Mexico caters to the rest of the world. VW India will import the SUV in parts from one of these plants to be put together at its India plant.

The new Tiguan will compete against the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra G4 Alturas, Citroen C5, all of which are priced below ₹35 lakh.