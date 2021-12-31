VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs

The Tiguan is an important model for Volkswagen; not because it clocks significant volumes, but because it represents the quintessence of its brand promise. After the decision to pull out the imported, 3-row Tiguan AllSpace, the 5-seat Tiguan will for now become the flagship for the Indian market. Company officials have said that the Tiguan AllSpace may yet make a comeback next year, but that call will be made only in the future.

The new facelifted Tiguan is being assembled at VW’s India plant, and at Rs 32 lakh ex-showroom, it sounds like good value. There are only a couple of competitors in that price segment, potentially making the Tiguan an attractive option for many. So, what’s new in the 2021 Tiguan?

Built on VW’s global, MQB platform, the new Tiguan is being offered only in one, fully-loaded, ‘elegance’ trim variant. Despite the unifying design language and its effect on specific elements of the Tiguan, it is still recognisably different from what is currently on offer from the VW stable here. The changes compared to the outgoing model are a bit more evident. The bonnet grille and the front fender are more sporty and give the new Tiguan an aggressive fascia.

The broad-slatted grille with its four chrome highlights and the new VW logo at the middle, runs across the face and connects the headlamps. The two chrome bands in the front fender emphasise the width of the Tiguan. The light elements get a big upgrade, with the LED matrix headlights now featuring the adaptive iQ Lights. Made up of 24 individual LEDs, the advanced front lighting system works by changing the geometry of the LEDs in use to offer a cluster of functions like range control, cornering light, poor weather light and auto high beam.

The headlamp design has changed, as has the tail-lamp housing, which now sports a darkened glass look. The LED configuration within the tail-lamp has also changed with a new ‘click-clack’ alternating function for the tail-lights and brake lights to ensure better visibility for other road users behind the Tiguan. Viewed from the side, the 2021 model has the classic VW profile with its high shoulder line, the creased, straight character lines and the geometric proportions. The new 18-inch alloy wheels add some character to the side profile, as do the chrome window frame and the black contrast side cladding.

Cabin

Much of the cabin in the 2021 model year Tiguan remains similar to the predecessor. The dashboard and even the seat design are full of those crisp straight lines that makes the cabin unmistakably VW. Though similar in layout and design, there is a more modernity to this cabin with three screens delivering most of the functionality and controls that drivers will seek. In addition to the 20.3cm infotainment touchscreen that also offers gesture control, the 3-zone auto climate control also gets a touch panel for adjustments. The digital instrument cluster / cockpit is customisable and offers all the key performance indicators in one go.

The Vienna leather seats offer good support and the contouring is spot on for both front passengers. The only gripe is that there are only manual adjustments offered for the front passenger seat, and it would’ve been more apt to offer cooled ventilated seats instead of the heated ones that are on offer. The rear seat also offers adjustments for incline and the construction offers a decent level of thigh support. The boot offers a humongous 615litres of luggage space. If you need even more storage, the rear seats (offered with a 40:20:40 split) can also be folded. The tailgate is an easy open and close type.

The new Tiguan’s cabin is a classic European interior with a black and dark grey theme, sharp angles and precise edges. Thankfully, a 30-colour ambient light set up manages to break the tonal monotony. Fit and finish is excellent; the dashboard is mostly soft-touch plastic panels and the multi-function steering wheel is flat-bottomed and stitched in leather too. For sunroof lovers, there is the panoramic glass roof that brings in a lot of light. The new Tiguan is also offered with a bunch of connected car features, mostly focused on safety and security; can be activated using the ‘My Volkswagen’ connect app. A parking/ reversing camera with four different views on the touchscreen display is another useful feature.

Performance

The previous Tiguan was offered with a Diesel engine, but with VW moving away from oil burners, the new, facelifted model only gets the petrol engine from the Tiguan AllSpace. This 2-litre, 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine is more refined and quieter in the cabin than the diesel. Yet, thanks to VW’s turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) system, it also manages to mostly bridge the gap in ‘torquey’ performance that we expect from diesels. The 1.984cc engine delivers a peak power of 190PS and a peak torque of 320Nm.

It is mated to VW’s popular 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) transmission. The powertrain offers a sizeable midrange, with peak torque being available from a low 1,500rpm. The DSG shifts clean and the gearstick can be used to switch to a sports mode. The new Tiguan feels quick, but not fast under hard acceleration. There is enough low-end grunt, and its better refinement levels will keep occupants happy in city traffic. It is also offered with launch control (like the AllSpace), though it doesn’t feel fast and needing of more control.

The 4MOTION all-wheel drive system also makes sure you can handle multiple terrains, though this is a predominantly front wheel drive set up. Speaking of which the suspension set up is predicatably firm, but that works to the advantage of the new Tiguan’s ride quality. It is a fairly heavy SUV (only marginally lighter than the AllSpace. But, it feels solid while going over bad roads, with a lot of assistance from the suspension and the tall profile 235/ 55 R18 Hankook tyres that my test mule came shod with.

Overall, the powertrain performance and ride quality of the new Tiguan would be appreciated by buyers. What may not be appealing would be its fuel efficiency. The ARAI rated mileage is 12.65kmpl. During my test drive in and around Mumbai, the new Tiguan returned about 7.2kmpl in a city-traffic heavy cycle and about 8.4kmpl with a mix of highway and city driving, on a light cabin load.

Bottomline

The new Tiguan is being offered with a big bunch of safety features including 6-airbags, electronic stability, engine drag torque control, e-diff and anti-slip regulation. At ₹32 lakh, this may have been considered pricey, but for the powertrain refinement and some of the comfort and convenience features in the cabin, even though something like heated seats may seem unnecessary. As a package that represents German build and finish quality, the new Tiguan is still good value compared to the competition.