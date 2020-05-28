Want to make your Panigale V4 race-ready?

The Panigale V4 features a 4-cylinder 1,103cc engine that delivers 214hp of power at 13,000rpm and 124Nm of torque at 10,000rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift.

Owners can also visit Ducati’s website where they will find the ‘Configurator’ section, a tool that offers all Ducatisti the opportunity to customize their motorbike, selecting accessories and special parts. The Racing accessories package for the Panigale V4 includes a number of carbon-fibre and titanium parts. The pack offers: complete exhaust system developed by Ducati Corse technicians, both lower and upper racing fairings, oversized headlight fairing, swingarm cover, carbon protection for generator cover, mirror hole covers, license plate holder removal set, frame cover set, carbon chain guard, brake lever protection, brake lever protection adapter, side stickers for tank.

Contained within the extensive Ducati Performance catalogue, the accessory package is said to have been designed by the Ducati Design Centre and created in collaboration with important companies in the sector. Inside there are accessories designed to ensure maximum performance, lighten the weight and enhance the typically racing look of the Panigale V4.

Italian superbike maker Ducati has come up with a Racing accessory package for the Panigale V4. To its enthusiastic fans Ducati recommends this as a must-have for all those who want to transform the Italian super sports bike and make it even more unique and special for use on the race track.

Superbike owners are, on average, a more passionate group. Obsessing over how to get more out of their riding experience is a favourite pastime. And many are constantly looking to retrofit performance parts to get that extra edge on the road and on track. What if you can get to customise and jazz up your bike by sourcing a special options package direct from the manufacturer.

