MG has launched the Windsor in India. It is what the brand refers to as a CUV (crossover utility vehicle) and it joins MG’s ever-expanding line of battery electric vehicles in the country. Priced at ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, it also presents a relatively low purchase cost. The catch here is that the buyer will pay for the battery, which, as a subscription, will incur a fee of around ₹3.5/km. On a first-drive event by MG, we get behind the wheel of the Windsor to understand how good its chances are in the burgeoning EV market.

There’s no denying that its design is a bold new direction for MG. The designers have clearly opted for a crossover between an SUV and a hatchback. The unconventional approach ends up with a sleek-box-like appearance but with smooth edges, effectively maximising space inside but without compromising on overall style. Furthering that, with its wheels pushed all the way out to all four corners, the Windsor benefits not just from a confident stance but also an astonishingly large wheelbase — almost as long as that of the Toyota Innova. Devoid of fitments like a radiator or exhaust, EVs don’t have to follow the conventional design norms set by ICE-powered cars, and that’s visible on the Windsor.

Futuristic design

Both the front and rear of the MG are proof that it’s no ordinary car, its futuristic appearance sets it apart, almost as if it’s straight out of a sci-fi film, running around without a human at the helm, navigating its way through flying cars... The only difference is that cars don’t fly yet, and the Windsor still requires you to be behind the wheel. Its EV identity is further given away by the ‘Windsor EV’ badge and the illuminated ‘MG’ badge at the front which lights up when the car’s plugged in or the headlights are switched on, atypical of all-electric MG cars.

It’s also hard to ignore the 15.6-inch infotainment unit, which dominates the dashboard. Nearly all functions on this MG are controlled using the touchscreen system

Spacious cabin

Its sweeping roofline is unmissable, even from the outside, but step inside and you’ll be able to appreciate the airy feeling a large glasshouse lends to the cabin. It’s an already very spacious cabin (thanks to the long wheelbase and packaging techniques) but the large windows and panoramic sunroof elevate the cabin unlike anything else. It’s also hard to ignore the 15.6-inch infotainment unit, which dominates the dashboard. Nearly all functions on this MG are controlled using the touchscreen system. This opens up space on the dash and gives the interior a distinct minimalist look. It might take some time to acquaint oneself with accessing the most basic features like adjusting the OVRMs and opening the sunroof blind through the infotainment unit, though.

In addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, the MG Windsor also comes with a year-long subscription to the JioSaavn app. Plus there’s the added benefit of a built-in app store, through which a myriad of apps can be downloaded. The over-dependence on the touchscreen unit for basic features aside, it’s the slightly underwhelming performance of the system that slightly dampens the whole experience. Maybe a software update or a processing unit upgrade could help alleviate this issue.

On the other hand, where MG has made great progress with the Windsor is in the overall space and comfort. The seats aren’t too dissimilar to a capacious sofa — the look and feel of the upholstery is such. The front seats are electrically adjustable, and while not the last word in lateral support, they can be adjusted to your liking without manually operating too many levers. It’s a completely different game at the rear, though. With what MG likes to call the ‘Aero Launch mode’ the rear seats have a multi-step reclining feature which goes all the way up to 135 degrees. A great way to relax on the long (chauffeured) drive back home, don’t you think?

The Windsor has a sleek-box-like appearance but with smooth edges, effectively maximising space inside but without compromising on overall style

Reclining seats

The rear bench can be folded in a 60:40 split, in case you want to expand the already very impressive 604 litres of boot space. That you won’t even need to manually operate the tailgate is just added convenience, and spoiling you further is a nine-speaker audio system. This works really well in an EV which is devoid of any engine noise. Elsewhere, the Windsor is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, stability control, etc. Like the majority of modern cars, it also comes equipped with the added convenience of a 360-degree camera (with its feed sent straight to the large screen inside) and a tyre pressure monitoring system. At the time of publishing this story, it remains yet to be tested by an independent agency and thus no safety rating has been awarded to the car by either Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP.

Under the bonnet, as you’ll expect in an EV, there’s not much, apart from a washer fluid bottle and a battery. The main battery (not the one under the bonnet, of course) is a 38 kWh lithium iron phosphate unit, which gives the Windsor a claimed range of 331 km. Power figures aren’t too bad, either: the onboard motor is rated at 134 bhp and 20.39 kg-m, all respectable numbers, considering the car’s size and positioning.

In the limited time we spent driving the MG Windsor, it became clear that it has enough grunt not just for short city runs but also longer highway drives. The instantaneous torque helps the MG make quick progress and — more often than not — brings a smile to the driver’s face. The ride is good, and despite the large 18-inch wheels, the Windsor’s suspension is supple and complements the comfortable experience the car’s cabin offers. Its handling isn’t too bad, either, with good overall highway stability and confidence in tackling corners — plus the grip from its large tyres is worth noting, too.

It’s not exactly an enthusiast-focussed car per se, but there are three driving modes (Eco, Sport, and Normal) which help slightly vary the car’s character. We started our drive with 99 per cent SOC and an estimated range of 316 km. By the time we returned, driving around the streets of Gurgaon with the AC always on, the car indicated a range of 154 km left, with 54 per cent charge remaining. These are indicative figures and we’ll only be able to comment on the car’s range after a thorough test, but by the looks of it, the Windsor fares well.

It’s priced very competitively, at ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, offering unmatched features, space, and comfort. The catch, of course, is that its battery is offered on a subscription basis. While the purchase price is lowered, at around ₹3.5 per km for the battery, you’re looking at added running expenses. Battery lenders offer varying monthly mileage for the battery, so that’s also something you’ll need to keep in mind when choosing the provider. For a mid-sized offering, the MG Windsor has a lot that works in its favour as a product. It might take buyers some time to fully comprehend the battery-as-a-service model, but with a lowered purchase cost and variable plans, the Windsor seems very tempting indeed.