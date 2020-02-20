XPulse Rally Kit now a reality

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s journey. There has been talk and indeed a showcase of a rally kit that was being worked on. Now, it is official and goes on sale shortly. The entire package (minus the Akrapovic exhaust system) will retail at ₹38,000 and can be bolted on to any XPulse. The kit has been homologated for road use and also by the FMSCI for rally use. Included in the kit is a fully adjustable set of shock absorbers for the front and rear. These allow for longer travel — 250mm at the front and 220mm at the rear — and makes for 275mm of ground clearance. Apart from this you can adjust rebound and compression for various terrain making it ideal for off-road use.
The other important component are the Maxxis tyres for front and rear with a serious knobby tread to deal with loose surfaces. Other components include a flat bench (110mm extra seat height) to allow riders to shift from front to back easily and manipulate traction, handlebar risers for easier standing ergos, an extended side stand and longer foot controls to accommodate off-road boots. While the kit is ideal as a package, you can choose to buy individual components as well to suit your needs and, indeed, budget.
Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero MotoCorp has promised a further investment of ₹10,000 crore in the next 5-7 years for development of new products and mobility solutions. The middle capacity prototype of an adventure motorcycle laid bare their intentions of carrying on in that direction and possibly leading their new line-up of motorcycles.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...