XPulse Rally Kit now a reality

If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s journey. There has been talk and indeed a showcase of a rally kit that was being worked on. Now, it is official and goes on sale shortly. The entire package (minus the Akrapovic exhaust system) will retail at ₹38,000 and can be bolted on to any XPulse. The kit has been homologated for road use and also by the FMSCI for rally use. Included in the kit is a fully adjustable set of shock absorbers for the front and rear. These allow for longer travel — 250mm at the front and 220mm at the rear — and makes for 275mm of ground clearance. Apart from this you can adjust rebound and compression for various terrain making it ideal for off-road use.

The other important component are the Maxxis tyres for front and rear with a serious knobby tread to deal with loose surfaces. Other components include a flat bench (110mm extra seat height) to allow riders to shift from front to back easily and manipulate traction, handlebar risers for easier standing ergos, an extended side stand and longer foot controls to accommodate off-road boots. While the kit is ideal as a package, you can choose to buy individual components as well to suit your needs and, indeed, budget.

Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero MotoCorp has promised a further investment of ₹10,000 crore in the next 5-7 years for development of new products and mobility solutions. The middle capacity prototype of an adventure motorcycle laid bare their intentions of carrying on in that direction and possibly leading their new line-up of motorcycles.