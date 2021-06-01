Auto focus

Yamaha announces cut in prices for FZ 25 series bikes

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 01, 2021

Will continue to retain its standard features and specifications, it said

Yamaha Motor India says it is lowering the ex-showroom prices of FZ 25 series motorcycles.

Now, FZ 25 will be priced at ₹1,34,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while FZS 25 is priced at ₹1,39,300.

“In the recent past, there has been an increase in the input costs, which has led to increase in the Ex-showroom prices of our products, especially in the FZ 25 series. Our team has finally managed to bring down these input costs for the FZ 25 Series & being a responsible manufacturer we would like to pass on the benefit to our customers,” said a company statement.

“Irrespective of the price reduction, the Yamaha FZ 25 series will continue to retain its standard features and specifications,” it added.

Published on June 01, 2021

