A sustainable brew that cheers

Aviation: past gloomy, future tense
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
It is not surprising that, in the midst of a raging pandemic, milestones like International Tea Day, last fortnight, went unnoticed. However, its significance has only increased with climate change threatening tea, a vulnerable crop.
Frequent variations in temperature and precipitation, cyclonic storms and floods put tea under risk. Climate change impacts its quality, flavour, chemical composition, production, and yield. Tea is also the livelihood of thousands of plantation workers, and a source of income for small and marginal growers. Large tea estates in the north-eastern and southern states are dependent on it.
It is now agreed that for Indian tea to flourish, growers must shift to organic and sustainable farming for pest-free and resilient crops. They must also go in for eco-friendly manufacturing and plastic-free packaging. This alone will help the industry cater to growing domestic demand and enable Indian brands to hold on to their prime position in the global market.
To secure the health of their produce, tea manufacturers have come together to help growers. The Tatas, along with others in the industry, has been working closely with growers for the last seven years to introduce a host of eco-friendly practices. This is in keeping with consumer demand. Tea drinkers now prefer sources that are hundred per cent sustainable. They look for certification that assures ethical supply chains and fair-trade practices.
“We work with Rainforest Alliance (RFA) and Trustea. Both these organisations have the expertise to audit and certify tea for its sustainability and fair-trade practices. RFA does it for the international markets, while Trustea has been formed for the Indian market,” says Anurag Priyadarshi, Director (Sustainability) of Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the integrated food and beverage company that markets both Tetley and Tata Tea.
Working with around 50,000 smallholder tea growers, 460 tea estates, and about 6 lakh women and male workers, Trustea represents all aspects of tea manufacturing. The long-term aim is also to ensure good working conditions for plantation workers.
“The Trustea certification validates that the tea is being produced in a sustainable manner under the three pillars of environment, safety and livelihoods,” explains Priyadarshi. He elaborates on the biopesticides developed by the Tata Innovation Centre, including an inorganic formulation to control white stem borer in coffee plants, under its Sustainable Plant Protection Formulation (SPPF) project. For tea, SPPF has developed a natural acaricide for red spider mite infestation.
India produces nearly a quarter of the world’s tea. So it’s prudent we keep our crop climate resilient and eco-friendly.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Demand for proactive customer services
Plan for a potential partnership floated at a recent maritime strategy session
Need for clarity on user charges, regulator, and contract mechanisms
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...