Mapping the user’s mind and mood

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
What are the barriers in the way of electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country? While policies and strategies are being announced by the Central and State governments to popularise EVs, a new survey among users perhaps shows the road ahead and the focus required.
The study among 817 EV buyers and users of both four-wheelers and two-wheelers in the north, west and south of the country revealed that at least 50 per cent of them were vary of inadequate charging infrastructure. This, of course, brought with it range anxiety and a hesitancy to choose an EV vehicle for long distance runs.
Though this has been a complaint since the beginning of promotion of EVs in India, stake holders have been trying to address the issue with more and more players entering the charger infrastructure market. However, the latest announcement that Convergence Energy Services Ltd—subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited—is setting up charging stations of fast, slow and moderate speed capacity in several of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd outlets across many cities and along the major highways will come as a major boost for this section.
The survey, ‘Triggers and Barriers of Electric Vehicle Adoption’ conducted by Climate Trends and YouGov, an international research data and analytics group, also identified other roadblocks among those who felt conventional internal combustion engine vehicles were better than EVs. Consumers of both four-wheelers and two-wheelers had a negative perception on the resale value of EVs and their pick-up power.
At a webinar on the subject, in the context of negative perceptions of resale value, Abhinav Soman, Programme Associate, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, felt that though it was an important concern, answers were being found. “Recent state EV policies are already beginning to address this with incentives to original equipment manufacturers offering buy-back schemes and such measures will help develop a secondary market,” he said.
In fact Ather Energy’s Chief Business Officer, Ravneet Phokela who was present, said his company had already begun offering buybacks on their EV models to enhance the buyer’s confidence. “There is good reason to have anxiety over the resale of EVs because of the quality of products until recently. But that will start changing with bigger players and better products coming into the market.”
On the plus side, EV users had many good things to say. Of the respondents, 86 per cent rated EVs as being better for the environment than fossil fuel cars and 56 per cent in both segments felt EVs could reduce air pollution. Consumers already using EVs, in fact, were surprisingly not so harassed by limited charging infrastructure and 80 per cent were willing to recommend EVs to others. A promising start, no doubt.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...