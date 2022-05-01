hamburger

Clean Tech

Can net-zero hitch a ride with sustainable mobility?

Team BL | Updated on: May 02, 2022
A Metro rider produces an average 76 per cent lower emissions per mile than the user of a single-occupancy vehicle

A Metro rider produces an average 76 per cent lower emissions per mile than the user of a single-occupancy vehicle | Photo Credit: Bhupi

Nearly 30% of greenhouse gases come from vehicle emissions

Sustainable mobility means factoring in the effect of your mode of travel on the environment and climate. Nearly 30 per cent of greenhouse gases come from vehicle emissions.

In many Indian cities vehicular pollution is responsible for 30-41 per cent of all particulate matter 2.5 emissions — a cause for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

Public transport produces significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions per passenger mile than private vehicles. Using buses produces 33 per cent less emissions. Metro trains produce an average 76 per cent lower emissions per passenger mile than an average single-occupancy vehicle.

According to research, the top barriers to public transport use in India include ‘infrequent services’ and ‘poor infrastructure’.

The best way to lower your carbon footprint is by using sustainable vehicles and fuels. This includes riding a bicycle or public transport, carpooling, and walking short distances instead of using a private fossil fuel vehicle. The ideal city transportation system should include easy access to electric vehicles, a large number of EV charging stations, networks of safe walking and bicycle lanes, better public transit systems, and access to clean fuel.

Published on May 01, 2022
