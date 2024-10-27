Even as the country marches towards its 2030 target of building 500 GW capacity for electricity generation from non-fossil fuel, the government think-tank Central Electricity Authority has come up with a plan to build transmission infrastructure for 613 GW of renewable energy by 2032.

In its recently released ‘National Electricity Plan, the CEA estimates that India will have 653 GW capacity for electricity generation from non-fossil fuel, comprising 385 GW from solar (including 60 GW rooftop solar), 165 GW wind, 62.8 GW hydro, 19.6 GW nuclear, 15.5 GW biomass, and 5.4 GW small hydro.

This, it says, is the “likely installed generation capacity (MW) in 2031-32 for planning of transmission systems”. Total installed electricity generation capacity is expected to be 997 GW by 2031-32.

Notably, this ‘likely’ capacity is higher than its own projections earlier this year. Wind and solar capacities are higher by 43 GW and 20 GW, respectively.

Transmission capacity

While the CEA anticipates 653 GW of electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuel, it plans transmission capacity for 613 GW, presumably because certain capacities, such as rooftop solar, would not need transmission lines.

Today, India has solar and wind power capacities of 90 GW and 47 GW, respectively. This means, the CEA assumes the country will add 295 GW of solar and 118 GW of wind capacity in the next eight years and four months.

It notes that this level of renewable energy generation poses challenges to grid stability. “Dynamic compensation devices would be required to provide dynamic voltage support and reactive power compensation, enhancing grid reliability and enabling the seamless integration of renewable energy,” it says, adding that energy storage systems could also help in integrating the variable and intermittent renewable energy.

“Several STATCOMs have been planned along with the transmission system associated with RE. Energy storage (BESS and pumped storage plants) have also been planned,” it says. A STATCOM, or ‘static synchronous compensator’, is a device used in power transmission systems to regulate voltage and improve stability.

Funding

An estimated expenditure of ₹4.9 lakh crore (₹3.9 lakh crore inter-state and ₹99,296 crore intra-state) would be required during 2027-32 to build additional transmission systems of 220 kV and above voltage, the CEA says.

This is beyond the estimated expenditure of ₹4.25 lakh crore during 2022-27.