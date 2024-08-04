Simply put, blue carbon is CO 2 captured by the world’s marine and coastal ecosystems from the atmosphere. Our oceans and coastal ecosystems, like mangroves, tidal marshes, and seagrass meadows, reduce the impact of greenhouse gases through sequestration or absorption of atmospheric carbon.

These blue ecosystems store five times more carbon per area than tropical forests, and their absorption is three times speedier. No wonder ecologists have identified marine and coastal ecosystems as carbon removal powerhouses.

Carbon is removed and stored efficiently because many of the plant species on the coast grow rapidly, absorbing CO 2 from the atmosphere. They also thrive in oxygen-deprived soils where plant matter decomposes slowly. Thus, carbon is sequestered for hundreds and thousands of years in the ground.

Blue carbon ecosystems provide the habitat for marine and coastal species, from birds, fish, and mammals to invertebrates, algae, and microbes | Photo Credit: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research

These ecosystems are not just carbon sinks but also protect the land from extreme weather events. In the tropics, mangrove forests protect coastal areas from storms and cyclones by absorbing storm surges and reducing damage.

Blue carbon ecosystems provide the habitat for marine and coastal species, from birds, fish, and mammals to invertebrates, algae, and microbes. Many of these species support local diets and the fishing industry.

Unfortunately, this valuable ecosystem has been neglected and destroyed in several parts of the world. If nothing is done to save it, humankind might well lose an ally in its fight against climate change and environmental degradation. It is feared that if neglected, blue carbon protection could disappear from the planet within a century.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit