We have all heard about greenwashing. It refers to a company or business establishment exaggerating or even faking its environmental initiatives to prove its green credentials. However, another term that has been added in recent times to the lexicon of those monitoring corporate sustainability efforts is greenhushing. It relates to companies and businesses underreporting and underplaying their sustainability efforts. Greenhushing is often seen as the opposite of greenwashing.

Why do businesses indulge in greenhushing? One view is that it protects companies from scrutiny or criticism until their sustainability efforts achieve results. It further insulates them from accusations of greenwashing. Greenhushing also helps the company alter or change its sustainability effort without attracting public attention.

It also reduces consumer guilt about using a product or brand since greenhushing pushes under the carpet issues surrounding sustainability. The manufacturer would never be questioned about whether it is doing enough for the environment.

Some marketers believe that there is a negative perception of sustainable products, which are often associated with poor quality and high pricing. Cleaning powders, deodorants and makeup products fall into the category where sustainable brands have not gained wider acceptability.

So, is greenhushing a matter of concern? It is, because being silent about a massive global issue is not commendable. Also, denying customers seeking green products information about the sustainability effort is unfair. And greenhushing is a type of greenwashing with manufacturers projecting an image of being “quietly conscientious.”

