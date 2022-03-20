hamburger

Clean facts on lithium-ion batteries

Why Li-ion batteries trump other kinds in efficiency and eco-friendliness

A lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery uses lithium ions as a key component of its electrochemistry. Much cleaner than other kinds, it is safer for the environment and can be recycled.

Li-ion batteries are capable of high voltage and charge storage per unit mass and volume. Li-ion batteries can use different materials as electrodes — lithium cobalt oxide (cathode) and graphite (anode) is the most common combination in portable devices such as mobile phones and laptops. 

Lithium-ion batteries weigh one-third of lead-acid batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are nearly 100 per cent efficient in both charge and discharge, allowing for the same amp hours in and out, unlike the amp and voltage loss in lead-acid batteries.

Li-ion must be sent to certified battery recyclers and not discarded in a trash bin.

Despite the higher upfront cost, compared with lead-acid, the true cost of lithium-ion batteries is far less due to its longer life span and performance.

