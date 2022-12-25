The integrity, connectivity and resilience of all ecosystems are maintained, enhanced, or restored, substantially increasing the area of natural ecosystems.

Human induced extinction of threatened species is halted, and genetic diversity of wild and domesticated species is maintained.

Biodiversity is sustainably used and managed and nature’s contributions to people, including ecosystem functions and services, are valued, maintained and enhanced.

The monetary and non-monetary benefits from genetic resources, digital sequence information and traditional knowledge are shared equitably with indigenous people and local communities.

Equal access of financial resources, capacity-building, technical and scientific cooperation to all countries for implementing the global biodiversity framework.

Arrest the ongoing​​ loss of ​terrestrial and marine ​biodiversity and set humanity in the direction of a sustainable relationship with nature.