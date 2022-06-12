hamburger

Clean Tech

Climate action: The schedule is ‘now’

Team BL | Updated on: Jun 12, 2022
Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change | Photo Credit: RITZAU SCANPIX DENMARK

“It is not acceptable to say that we are in challenging times — they (the world) know that climate change is not an agenda we can afford to push back on our global schedule” — Patricia Espinosa, UNFCCC Executive Secretary

Published on June 12, 2022
