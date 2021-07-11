EV Adoption: With a li’l help from friends

If the government wants to keep its 2030 deadline of hundred per cent electric mobility in the country, it must listen to the 30-odd corporations that have spelt out the policy tweaks that they require to lend a helping hand. Key policy intervention, they say, will help them participate in the EV adoption mandate and aid the government to bring down carbon emissions, its obligation as a signatory to the Paris climate accord.

Some may call it a gentle nudge, but this time round instead of beating around the bush and hinting at policy reforms. corporations have involved themselves in spelling out the specifics. The paper brought out recently, “Policies for India’s global leadership on EV adoption” by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (wbcsd) makes it clear what businesses feel is the way forward and how, if given the opportunity, they could support both emissions reduction and energy security.

At the outset, the industry would like to see the country set a national electric vehicle (EV) target, which would put in black and white a EV sales target or a target to phase out internal combustion engines. “… a clear timeline and roadmap for implementation can provide certainty and galvanize action across policy and market,” it says.

All eyes are also on the government schemes that have intended to accelerate an EV ecosystem. FAME I (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) was introduced in 2015 with an outlay of Rs 895 crore, and the ongoing FAME II in 2019 with a Rs 10,000 crore fund. The two schemes largely offered subsidies targeted at two and three-wheeler vehicles, hybrids, e-cars, e-buses and to support the setting up of charging infrastructure. Though the schemes made a little headway, they have not made a significant difference yet.

In the FAME II scheme, a budget of Rs 3550 crore has been allocated for e-buses, but only buses used for public transport are covered. The corporations feel that they could participate actively in the electrification process if private e-buses were included in the subsidy scheme. They argue that this would be a win-win for both the government and private players as, of the 1.7 million buses in India, the state transport undertakings own only 10 per cent of them. If subsidies are made available to the industry as well, private fleet operators could add to the e-bus numbers.

“Providing subsidies to only State Transport Undertaking-run buses limits the early transition opportunity for private players running buses with higher utilization (180–200+ km/day) for use cases such as employee transport, school buses and airport transfers. Many companies, such as Shuttl40 and Lithium41, have already expressed interest and are adopting EV buses for the employee transport segment. Similarly, there is latent demand from forward-looking corporate customers who are encouraging their fleet partners to consider e-buses,” says the report.

While industry must be happy that FAME II implementation has been recently extended by two years to mid-2024, they would like it expanded to fuelling technologies such as battery swapping, and to business models that retrofit fossil fuel vehicles into EVs.

The argument is that encouraging retrofitting of internal combustion vehicles can help in several ways. One, it will increase the life cycle value of the vehicle by reducing manufacturing environmental footprints. Second, as retrofitting is a cheaper option to buying a brand new EV, more owners will go in for it, thus increasing EVs on the road and the demand for charging stations. In the short term, it would also roll out EV options for small and medium commercial vehicles.

The report also recommends that toll fees and airport charges be waived for those who invest in EVs. Currently, only six states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have waived road tax on EVs. The report points out that the draft toll policy prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposes a 50 per cent concession in toll fees for EVs, and that needs to be implemented.

Suggestions for non-fiscal incentives include instituting low emission zones in cities, relaxing the day-time entry of EV urban freight, legalising e-bike taxis and streamlining the licensing of e-bike rentals across states.

Enabling access to clean energy is envisaged an important requirement. “EV charging demand is currently scattered and disaggregated. Liberal regulations to aggregate demand for charging stations to allow usage of renewable energy through open access or lowering the open access threshold for charging operations would allow India to power its energy transition for mobility,” the report advises.

Besides this, as always, best practices are proposed. These reiterate the importance of establishing market rule, harmonizing policy across all government ministries as the electrification process involves the coming together of several crucial departments, and lastly providing the key level playing field while formulating policies.

Preeti Mehra