Though it does not make screaming headlines, the conflict between human beings and wildlife is steadily increasing. The reason: deforestation, rapid urbanisation, changes in land use and humans encroaching on the natural habitats of animals. Add to that environmental degradation, changing climate conditions, flouting of environmental laws and you have a problem that requires urgent attention.

The human-animal conflict brings with it large-scale crop loss for farmers, livestock predation and injury or death to the local population. Not to forget the killing and loss of precious wildlife. The delicate balance that once existed between human and animal spaces has given way to increasing dastardly incidents of death and injury in States like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and many others.

There are several organisations and experts who have been trying to reduce the conflict. The latest effort is from Bengaluru-based start-up Katidhan, which has innovated to produce a solar-powered smart animal deterrent technology. The device, christened ‘Parabraksh’, will help farmers, forest dwellers as well as forest department staff co-exist with wildlife.

And how does Parabraksh work? “It uses strategically-placed LED flashlights to mimic predators’ eyes and create randomised lighting patterns, thereby scaring away animals like tigers, leopards, elephants, deer, wild boars, foxes and others in a ‘humane’ manner. This autonomous device operates at night and charges with solar panels — perfect for remote areas with erratic power,” says Katidhan’s founder and director SR Ayan, who has a background in product design and development and has contributed his engineering skills to build this “made in India” product.

The device has several features that makes it easy for rural use. It can be mounted on any tree or pole. It has a dual charging mechanism with solar and micro-USB and added reflectors to increase the range of the LEDs. The device has in-built insulation to help it sustain extreme temperature changes and eco-friendly lithium batteries. Ayan explains that the product works on behavioural design philosophy. When animals see the light in the dark, they perceive the presence of larger wild animals and sense danger, hence they move away from a particular area.

But how did the idea of Parabraksh evolve in Ayan’s mind? A friend came to him from a wildlife organisation with a problem they were facing in Ladakh. Snow leopards were being attacked by farmers as the big cats were killing livestock. Ayan, who had earlier worked in the consumer robotics space and has the experience of building complex engineering solutions using both hardware and software promised to help.

He recalls, “We started building a deterrent keeping the safety of the animal in perspective. We were not sure if the prototype would work but when we tested it in Ladakh it was effective.” Ayan and his team realised there was a market for the device elsewhere in the country as well. They tested the product and expanded its use to other animals like elephants, tigers, wild boar and neelgai.

Tests were conducted in several States to gauge Parabraksh’s efficiency through response from end users. They found that the effectiveness of the device was different for different animals. For instance, with elephants, the efficiency was from 92 to 95 per cent. Notes Ayan: “We found something very interesting — just like humans there are some animals on which no deterrent works and still others who learn to adapt.” Currently 1,600 farmers across 11 States are using Parabraksh.

Innovation is the key when it comes to addressing human-animal conflict. Ayan and his team had to put on their thinking caps when a farmer organisation in Karnataka sought Katidhan’s help to solve the monkey menace which led to massive crop losses. Monkeys, they found, could not be driven away with lights. “During the tests we found bio acoustics (sounds that scare a particular animal like an angry roar from a lion) most suitable. So, we came up with ‘Kapikaat’, a solar-powered bio acoustic sound system to deter monkeys.” However, Kapikaat, which is in the testing stage, will be ineffective in urban settings as monkeys there are unfamiliar with wildlife sounds!

Deterrent systems have been built in other countries. But Katidhan’s devices are designed to be robust and customised for Indian conditions. That is their USP.