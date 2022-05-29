It’s time for alt fuel

Alternative and advanced fuels are in focus as demand for energy increases and fossil fuel reserves steadily decline. Use of fossil fuel increases greenhouse gases, resulting in rising global temperatures.

The idea of alternative fuel originated in south Germany. It is derived from sources other than petroleum, mostly by converting vegetable oil into biodiesel. There is evidence they reduce emission of greenhouse gases and volatile organic compounds.

Most alternative fuels are produced domestically, reducing dependence on imports. Bioethanol, biodiesel, and biogas are derived from biomass. They help in biomass waste management.

Bioethanol is produced through acetone–butanol–ethanol (ABE) fermentation of feedstock such as corn, soyabean, wheat straw, woodchips, and, more recently, microalgae. Biodiesel can be used directly or as an additive in diesel.

Hydrogen can be produced from a clean source of energy and can minimise the load on conventional energy sources. Fuel cell vehicles powered by pure hydrogen emit no air pollutants.