Lighting up your home, right from the roof

Name of the Company: ZunRoof Tech

Set up in: 2016

Based in: Gurgaon, Haryana

Founder: Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder & CEO; Sushant Sachan, Co-Founder & CPO

What it does: ZunRoof offers smart energy solutions for homes. It is the largest solar rooftop solutions provider for homes in India with real-time IOT powered solar monitoring through a mobile app. It uses cutting-edge technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality for design, hassle-free delivery, maintenance and diagnostics.

Funding received: It has raised $1.2 million in pre-series A round from Godrej. The company plans to utilise the funds for nurturing in-house talent, expanding solar rooftop operations across the country and launching home IOT products to diversify and strengthen its product portfolio.

What it does: It offers fully automated solar system installations with real-time IOT powered solar monitoring through its Zunroof mobile app. It helps its customers find relevant, high-quality yet economical solar solutions and run them efficiently with low electricity consumption.

How it does it: It offers a free mobile app that allows homeowners to simply upload pictures of their rooftop and uses 3D designing and AI to design an optimal solar rooftop system. The app also uses augmented reality to help the home owner visualise how the system will look after installation, how much it will cost and how much electricity it will generate. Once installed, the app allows homeowners to smartly monitor their energy generation and consumption.

Big moment: When it reached a milestone of 10,000 solar system designs for home installation

Impact: The country’s solar rooftop market is currently dominated by the commercial and industrial sectors as the payback period is low (3-4 years). Residential consumers account for less than 20 per cent in the installed rooftop solar market, owing to high costs associated with it. Leveraging the power of technology such as AI and virtual reality and its expert vendor network, the company offers a great cost-to-benefit ratio to residential customers, thus emerging as the largest provider of solar rooftop solutions in the home rooftop solar space

Vision: To give consumers smart and clean energy choices. Also, to expand operations from the current 45+ cities across six States to 100 cities across 12 States in the next 12 months.