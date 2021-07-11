Making sustainability a corporate priority

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the need to focus on sustainable investing. And though India Inc is embracing sustainability initiatives, experts believe that a regulatory push will make it more effective.
A rise in the number of Indian signatories to the UN-supported international Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI) is a clear sign that the first step has been taken. The signatories commit themselves to incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in investment/ownership decisions.
However, an assessment of the ESG disclosures of the top 100 Indian companies reveals that it will take time before one gets meaningful insights into their ESG initiatives.
Based on their market capitalisation as of March 31, 2020, only about 50 companies made voluntary sustainability disclosures. These disclosures follow global sustainability frameworks like Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI), International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which provide meaningful insights into sustainability initiatives.
The Business Responsibility Report (BRR) framework, which is a must in annual reports, is like a self-compliance checklist. Standardisation, comparability, and transparency are a few of the key challenges faced in ESG analysis.
Interestingly, cement and metal companies perform well on the ESG framework despite being seen as polluters. More regulatory push has possibly brought this about. Most other sectors have either not fully appreciated the ESG initiatives or simply lack disclosures.
Says Nitin Bhasin, Head of Research, Institutional Equities, Ambit Capital: “Companies will have to gear up as SEBI mandates a detailed disclosure format BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) for ESG reporting from FY23 for top 1,000 companies.”
He says that over the last decade, regulators have taken stringent action to address financial reporting or governance irregularities, and the same diligence is needed for sustainability. For instance, companies currently do not disclose targets for reduction in energy consumption under the BRR. Experts agree that a regulatory framework could bring about change.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...