Move on: Power generation without fuel

As the world battles to achieve net-zero climate mitigation targets, many new and innovative solutions are coming to the fore.

While most energy solutions are based on fuel-backed generation systems, a couple in Hyderabad have developed a ‘pulse-based hybrid flywheel-powered generation system’, which does not need any fuel. After nearly three decades of research, Dr Chaganti Srinivas Bhaskar and Chaganti Bala have been granted a patent for their innovation — the Kinetics Associated Mass Mechanical Applications (KAMMA) for power generation, christened the Kamma Gear Flywheel.

According to the innovators, the KAMMA system taps kinetic energy or the energy an object possesses due to its motion. It operates through a series of 18 flywheels, each two metres in diameter. The flywheels are rotated at 1,000 RPM (revolutions per minute) by switching on an electric motor for a minute. The kinetic energy generated during the deceleration, after the motor is switched off, is harvested.

Says Bhaskar, “This is a pulse power generation system with an array of flywheels powered intermittently to rotate the connected power generator. This helps produce energy without any fuel. The energy generated by the flywheels powered by the startup motor is connected to an inverter and can be supplied through the grid to the end-user.”

Significantly, this mode of power generation is ideal for small and micro grids for use in villages and towns, and can help power up the place and empower the locals, he says.

There is no maintenance, as the system is automated and works on acceleration and deceleration with a variable drive. One minute of acceleration of the flywheel system helps generate power for 10 minutes. If the motor is run for 6 minutes, it helps generate power for one hour without interruption. The system can be scaled up from 1 MW to 5 MW, 20 MW and even 20,000 MW, explains Bhaskar

The innovators have approached the Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for support to scale up. “If we are backed by funding and reasonable subsidies, we can generate 1 MW of power at a capital cost of about ₹2.5 crore, which compares well with renewable energy sources. Significantly, this can run round the clock,” adds Bhaskar.

The couple say the system developed by them is unique and can help provide clean and green energy. They prefer to scale up the KAMMA system independently and “make a mark, rather than join some leading power equipment companies”.