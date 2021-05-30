On biodiversity

With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of species. Climate change is expected to significantly decrease biodiversity.

Biodiversity impacts human wellbeing. Changes in the ecosystems have been more rapid in the past 50 years than ever. It is expected to continue at the same pace or, worse, accelerate.

The deterioration of habitats, thanks to urbanisation, infrastructure building, deforestation, industrial farming, open-cast mining, and overfishing, leads to the loss of global biodiversity.

Over the past century, many have benefited from conversion of natural ecosystems to agricultural land and from the exploitation of biodiversity. However, research shows this has increased poverty and changes in the climate.

Scientists say assisted migration can help organisms shift to a new environ. If humans actively help other species move to areas that suit them better as the climate changes, we can perhaps save species that might otherwise go extinct.