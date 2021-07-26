On tidal energy

Tidal energy is harnessed in two ways — through the vertical movement and horizontal flow of water. Tidal power uses no fuel and produces zero emissions — entirely green and renewable!

The Bay of Fundy in Canada has the highest tidal range in the world and flows 160 billion tonnes of water. That amount of force is more than the combined flow of all the rivers in the world.

The International Energy Agency believes tidal energy could start playing a significant part in the global energy mix by 2030.

Tidal stream turbines can be installed up to 240 feet below water level — that’s further than the length of a Boeing 747 airplane.

The altering of the ecosystem at the bay is the biggest drawback of tidal power. Damages like reduced flushing, winter icing and erosion can change the vegetation of the area and disrupt the balance.