On windmills

People who build, design or repair windmills are called millwrights.

Modern windmills are mostly used to convert wind energy into electricity. The entire industry for managing electric windmill turbines has grown in popularity in the late 20th century.

The earliest mills were made not only to process grain, but also route water from flooded areas or pump water from the depths to water farms. Dutch mills were famous for that use.

The Netherlands celebrates National Windmill Day every second Saturday of May. It decorates all its windmills — about 1,200 remain of the 10,000 it once had — and throws them open to visitors.

Before we had steam-powered machines, windmills were used to manufacture gin, paper, paint, oil and more.

