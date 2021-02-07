They said it

Clean Tech

While the unprecedented events in 2020 posed new challenges to our lives, economies, and societies, climate change continues to be the biggest threat to our efforts to advance sustainable development. The urgency of climate action remains a key priority, and the current crisis will not deter us from achieving our goals.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer

Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization

