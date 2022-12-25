As the India automotive sector braces itself for the steadily evolving electric vehicle (EV) market, new and cost-effective battery chemistry technologies are set to make a difference to the industry adoption.

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is one such battery tech reshaping the battery segment as it is a safer, cheaper and is an environment-friendly alternative to nickel, manganese and cobalt (NMC) batteries. Experts are of the view that the new technology has the potential to accelerate EV adoption in the low to mid-priced e-vehicle segment, more so in two-wheelers.

Safer bet

“LFP chemistry is definitely the safer bet when it comes to EV batteries today. It will eradicate the risk of EV fires due to their thermal stability. Their higher energy density will guarantee longer run time. Their raw materials are available abundantly and will not be affected much by supply chain issues. This not only reduces the manufacturing cost, but also has an impact on the battery pack prices, thus reducing the cost of purchase of E2Ws,” says Samrath Kochar, Founder and CEO, Trontek Electronics.

Stability factor

The LFP batteries have better thermal and structural stability and the ability to withstand extreme climatic conditions along with offering longer life and longer range. Apart from faster charging and discharging, these batteries suffer less degradation even at higher temperature. They are less prone to thermal runaway, with efficient heat dissipation ensuring that the battery pack in the EV stays cool by evenly distributing heat and optimum thermal exchange with the environment.

Manufactured with lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material and graphite carbon electrode with metallic backing as anode material, LFP works efficiently like other lithium family batteries. Significantly, phosphate used in the battery is non-toxic as against cobalt oxide or manganese oxide used in some others.

Upper hand

The cathode of the LFP battery has lithium carbonate and iron phosphates, which are cheaper alternatives to lithium hydroxide in NMC batteries. The ready availability of battery materials and immune to surge pricing also gives LFP an upper hand.

As a E2W and E3W battery manufacturer, Trontek has launched its range of LFP batteries. “We are burning the midnight oil in incorporating all design changes and running extensive tests and screenings to clear the second round of the AIS-156 battery safety mandates,” states Kochar.