Women and climate change adaptation

“Women have to be involved in disaster prevention, they have to be involved in climate change adaptation, in education, in health, because we are 50 per cent of the population."
Fatima Muriel, President of the Organization Alianza Tejedoras de Vida, Columbia, speaking to UN News
Published on
April 03, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.