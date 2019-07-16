Recipes for the roof

Like many other rooftop solar companies, start-up ZunRoof is in the business of hunting for residential houses that would want to install solar panels on roofs, reduce their electricity bills and become energy self-reliant.

Last month it received a grant support from US-India Clean Energy Finance (USICEF) to help it scale up its business and cover the cost of up to 2 per cent of 10 MW of solar rooftop projects across the country. Earlier, in April, it received a funding of $1.2 million from Pirojsha Godrej and hit a milestone of having designed solar rooftops for over 10,000 houses in 40 cities.

Just three years into the solar sector, ZunRoof’s fortunes seem to be looking up, for which it gives credit to several factors. Significant among them is its mobile application that provides end-to-end design, delivery and diagnostics of rooftop solar systems.

Designed for easy usage, the app helps customers visualise exactly what they are going in for and how their roof will look once the project has been executed. Residents can upload a 360-degree view of their rooftops and then have a look at the choice of layouts for the solar panel installation.

“It also comes with a shadow analysis feature that creates a shadow profile of the resident’s rooftop taking into account the loss in solar irradiance due to surroundings such as tall buildings or trees. This gives a perfect idea to consumers of the precise location on their roof to install the solar panels for maximum output,” explains Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of ZunRoof.

Towards maximum value

According to Chaudhary, the app has a one-of-a-kind feature which offers customers “maximum value”. Christened ZunDirection, it analyses the optimal configuration, positioning and angle of inclination. This results in optimising the output produced by the solar panels and gives the best results to the client. The feature also helps one calculate loss in percentage for various sets of longitude and latitude inputs.

Armed with all this knowledge, the app helps clients handle their rooftop installations much better, says Chaudhury.