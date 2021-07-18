A workplace bullshit scale

This is no joke. Scholars are actually studying the impact of bullshit in the workplace and on employees. In their paper, This place is Full of It: Towards an Organizational Bullshit Perception Scale, researchers Caitlin Ferreira, David Hannah, Ian McCarthy, Leyland Pitt and Sarah Lord Ferguson talk about how they created a scale to gauge perceptions of the extent of organisational bullshit that exists in a workplace. According to them organisational bullshit involves three factors — regard for truth, the boss and bullshit language. The authors assert that their scale is practical and HR can use it to serve as a checklist to assess the extent of bullshit that exists within a company.