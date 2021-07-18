A workplace bullshit scale

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
This is no joke. Scholars are actually studying the impact of bullshit in the workplace and on employees. In their paper, This place is Full of It: Towards an Organizational Bullshit Perception Scale, researchers Caitlin Ferreira, David Hannah, Ian McCarthy, Leyland Pitt and Sarah Lord Ferguson talk about how they created a scale to gauge perceptions of the extent of organisational bullshit that exists in a workplace. According to them organisational bullshit involves three factors — regard for truth, the boss and bullshit language. The authors assert that their scale is practical and HR can use it to serve as a checklist to assess the extent of bullshit that exists within a company.
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...