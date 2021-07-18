Corporate File

A workplace bullshit scale

Updated on July 18, 2021

This is no joke. Scholars are actually studying the impact of bullshit in the workplace and on employees. In their paper, This place is Full of It: Towards an Organizational Bullshit Perception Scale, researchers Caitlin Ferreira, David Hannah, Ian McCarthy, Leyland Pitt and Sarah Lord Ferguson talk about how they created a scale to gauge perceptions of the extent of organisational bullshit that exists in a workplace. According to them organisational bullshit involves three factors — regard for truth, the boss and bullshit language. The authors assert that their scale is practical and HR can use it to serve as a checklist to assess the extent of bullshit that exists within a company.

