The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is setting up a ‘Centre for Sustainability Leadership’ with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as its founding member. The objective is to help accelerate India Inc’s climate action in line with the government’s net zero commitments. The Centre aims to institutionalise sustainability leadership across FICCI members focusing particularly on decarbonisation, green entrepreneurship and nature-based solutions.

The Centre hopes to catalyse change by facilitating the sustainability journey of corporate India, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and large corporates. It will showcase innovations made by sustainability start-ups in India. The Centre will also build the capacity of corporate India through intensive training programmes, expert workshops and offering bespoke solutions for climate action. In addition, the Centre will also create a ‘Knowledge and Information Hub’ featuring global best sustainability practices, emerging policies and innovative climate technologies. It will also support companies in complying with enhanced reporting and disclosure obligations on environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators including direct/indirect greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, water and waste management, etc.