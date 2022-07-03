Acoustics at work boosts occupant comfort

A new study by Saint-Gobain Gyproc India titled It’s all about sound seeks to understand the impact of comfort parameters such as acoustics on occupant well-being and productivity at work. The study conducted by the company reveals that despite noise-related complaints being a top issue cited to employers it remains a neglected priority.

The study involved evaluation of responses from 285 participants (office occupants, senior management, architects, HR/Admins, and interior designers) working across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For both cabin and open space occupiers, background noise is the fifth significant attribute impacting psychological behaviour . The report says that out of the top 7 parameters (indoor lighting, chairs and tables, flexibility in working options, personalisation of desk space, noise, air quality, temperature, and other amenities) impacting productivity at work, noise and air quality need to be taken care of during the design stage itself. Other factors can always be corrected post-occupancy.

Irrespective of the size of an organization, distraction due to loud discussions emerged as the top factor affecting productivity at work. Seventy four per cent of occupants are disturbed due to phone calls by team members. Closed spaces occupants desire to have an upgraded partition wall that enables better sound insulation between adjacent rooms and open space occupants look for more privacy. Partition walls separating cabins and conference rooms are expected to have superior sound insulation .