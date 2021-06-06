Apple is asking employees to return to office as it reopens its headquarters and other global offices. Apple CEO Tim Cook asked employees to be in office three days a week, starting early September. Cook says most workers will be asked to report to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on other days.

Closer home, there are reports about TCS planning to get employees back to office. It has drawn up a risk assessment model, Intelligent Urban Exchange, which looks at parameters like employee’s vaccination status, basic health, location, risk in region, and so on, to bring them back in a phased and appropriate manner.